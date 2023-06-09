These "Extremely Flattering" Yoga Pants Are Versatile Enough to Wear “Anywhere," According to Amazon Shoppers

They’re on sale for as low as $20 right now.

By
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders is a copywriter and blogger with over 20 years experience in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, PopSugar and more.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Comfy Amazon Pants
Photo:

Amazon/InStyle

If you look through my closet and dresser, you’ll come to one shocking conclusion: I don’t own jeans. Maybe it’s because I’ve never found a pair that adequately fits my curvy hips and slender legs, or maybe it’s because I just love wearing pull-on silhouettes that have all the stretch and zero stiffness. Regardless, you’ll find a lot of different leggings and yoga pants in my wardrobe — but not a single pair of denim. As such, I’m always on the lookout for new comfortable styles to add to my ever-growing collection — and the Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants from Amazon are the latest to have my undivided attention.

For starters, these breezy pants feature a wide, pull-on waistband that skims easily over curves. Streamlined through the hips and flowing effortlessly into a wide leg, they’re designed in a stretch polyester fabric that promises to be soft and breathable. I also love that they not only come in sizes S to 3XL, but in three different inseams — petite (28-inches, which is perfect for my five-foot frame), regular (30-inches) and tall (32-inches) — which makes them great for a variety of heights and body types. 

You can snag a pair on sale for as low as $20 at Amazon right now depending on your color and size preference.

Amazon Promover Wide Leg Pants for Women

Amazon

Shop now: $20–$33 (Originally $33); amazon.com

To add to the versatility, the Promover Yoga Pants come in 16 different colors. In addition to must-have basics and neutrals like black, royal blue, and heather gray, I’m loving the camel-toned Brown Sugar and rosy Cameo colors. No matter which hue you choose, though, the outfit pairings are endless. I’m definitely picturing them with colorful tees and tanks for the warmer months, but I also see them transitioning into fall with a leather jacket. I also love that they can be dressed up or down — wear with a tee and flat sandals for errands, a tank and flip-flops for yoga, or pair with a blouse and heels to easily take them to a more work-appropriate setting.

Amazon Promover Wide Leg Pants for Women Cameo

Amazon

Shop now: $20–$33 (Originally $33); amazon.com

I’m not alone in seeing how many ways these pants can be dressed up or down, as the 2,000-plus five-star ratings on Amazon will attest. Many shoppers loved that the Promover pants can be worn as dress pants, calling them “comfortable but classy” and “work appropriate.” “If you're looking for yoga pants that you can wear anywhere, even dress up, then these are for you,” one customer raved. Over 260 reviewers called out their supreme comfort, while multiple people loved how many ways you can wear them — including options like the gym, grocery store, and “out to dinner.” Plus, customers say they’re “excellent quality” and hold up well after washing and wearing “all summer long.” 

If you’re looking for a pair of comfy, do-it-all pants that are “extremely flattering,” pick up a few pairs of Promover’s Wide Leg Yoga Pants yourself at Amazon while they’re on sale for as low as $20.

Amazon Promover Wide Leg Pants for Women

Amazon

Shop now: $20–$33 (Originally $33); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Summer Fashion Deals for Up to 85% Off
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Summer Fashion Deals for Up to 85% Off
Supermodel Adriana Lima Says Sheâs âObsessedâ With This Moisturizer Shoppers Call âPerfect for Summerâ
Adriana Lima Is “Obsessed” With This Plumping Face Cream That Shoppers Say Improves Fine Lines in 3 Weeks
I Have Been Doing This Salma Hayek Skincare Trick For Years To Get Glowy and Blemish-Free Skin
I’ve Been Using Salma Hayek’s Viral Skincare Trick to Get a Glowy, Blemish-Free Complexion
Related Articles
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Wore Denim Overalls With Katie Holmes’ Controversial Shoe Style
Apparently, You Can Snag a Look-Alike of Priyanka Chopraâs Sexy, Leg-Revealing Skirt for Just $19
Apparently, You Can Snag a Lookalike of Priyanka Chopra’s Sexy, Leg-Revealing Skirt for Just $19
Anrabess Summer Set
Amazon Shoppers Are Making This Flattering 2-Piece Set Their "Summer Uniform" — and It Comes in 21 Colors
Amazon Maxi Dress
Shoppers Call This Breezy Amazon Dress a "Summer Staple," and It's Up to 56% Off Ahead of the Season
Jennifer Lawrence Capris
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Summer Pants Trend We Never Thought We’d See Again
Emma Stone Made a Rare Outing in the Perfect-for-Summer Print Kate Middleton Also Wears
Emma Stone Made a Rare Outing in the Perfect-for-Summer Print Kate Middleton Also Wears
chantelle bra
I Wear a 38DD Bra, and I Finally Found a Strapless Style That’s Actually Supportive and Comfortable
Coverup
Swimsuit Cover-Ups Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers List, and These Are the 10 Best Options Under $40
Amazonâs Wedding Guest Storefront Is Overflowing With Dresses and Comfy Heels
Amazon Has a Secret Wedding Guest Storefront Full of Summer-Ready Dresses and Heels — Starting at $12
Daci Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon Shoppers Feel “Sexy and Comfortable” in This Plus-Size One-Piece Swimsuit That’s on Sale for $12
The Drop Women's Mariko Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Stretch Jersey T-Shirt
Amazon Shoppers Say This Breezy Summer Shirt Is “Not Your Average Tee,” and It’s on Sale for Just $14
Spanx Swimsuit Review
Spanx’s New Shaping Swimsuit Is So Comfy and Flattering, I Even Wear It as a Bodysuit
Gel Nail Polish Remover Amazon
I Don't Have to Go to the Salon to Remove Gel Manicures With This $8 Treatment That Works in Just 3 Minutes
welltree Pillow Slides
These Pillowy Amazon Slides “Feel Like Walking on Clouds,” Per Shoppers, and They’re 40% Off
Amal Clooney Jumpsuit
So, It Seems Like Amal Clooney and I Have the Same Go-To Summer Wardrobe Staple
Woman In A Bra
77-Year-Old Shoppers Love This “Smooth and Very Comfortable” Wireless Bra That’s on Sale for $12 at Amazon