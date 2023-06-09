These "Extremely Flattering" Yoga Pants Are Versatile Enough to Wear “Anywhere," According to Amazon Shoppers

If you look through my closet and dresser, you’ll come to one shocking conclusion: I don’t own jeans. Maybe it’s because I’ve never found a pair that adequately fits my curvy hips and slender legs, or maybe it’s because I just love wearing pull-on silhouettes that have all the stretch and zero stiffness. Regardless, you’ll find a lot of different leggings and yoga pants in my wardrobe — but not a single pair of denim. As such, I’m always on the lookout for new comfortable styles to add to my ever-growing collection — and the Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants from Amazon are the latest to have my undivided attention.

For starters, these breezy pants feature a wide, pull-on waistband that skims easily over curves. Streamlined through the hips and flowing effortlessly into a wide leg, they’re designed in a stretch polyester fabric that promises to be soft and breathable. I also love that they not only come in sizes S to 3XL, but in three different inseams — petite (28-inches, which is perfect for my five-foot frame), regular (30-inches) and tall (32-inches) — which makes them great for a variety of heights and body types.

You can snag a pair on sale for as low as $20 at Amazon right now depending on your color and size preference.

Amazon

Shop now: $20–$33 (Originally $33); amazon.com

To add to the versatility, the Promover Yoga Pants come in 16 different colors. In addition to must-have basics and neutrals like black, royal blue, and heather gray, I’m loving the camel-toned Brown Sugar and rosy Cameo colors. No matter which hue you choose, though, the outfit pairings are endless. I’m definitely picturing them with colorful tees and tanks for the warmer months, but I also see them transitioning into fall with a leather jacket. I also love that they can be dressed up or down — wear with a tee and flat sandals for errands, a tank and flip-flops for yoga, or pair with a blouse and heels to easily take them to a more work-appropriate setting.

Amazon

Shop now: $20–$33 (Originally $33); amazon.com

I’m not alone in seeing how many ways these pants can be dressed up or down, as the 2,000-plus five-star ratings on Amazon will attest. Many shoppers loved that the Promover pants can be worn as dress pants, calling them “comfortable but classy” and “work appropriate.” “If you're looking for yoga pants that you can wear anywhere, even dress up, then these are for you,” one customer raved. Over 260 reviewers called out their supreme comfort, while multiple people loved how many ways you can wear them — including options like the gym, grocery store, and “out to dinner.” Plus, customers say they’re “excellent quality” and hold up well after washing and wearing “all summer long.”

If you’re looking for a pair of comfy, do-it-all pants that are “extremely flattering,” pick up a few pairs of Promover’s Wide Leg Yoga Pants yourself at Amazon while they’re on sale for as low as $20.

Amazon

Shop now: $20–$33 (Originally $33); amazon.com