Priyanka Chopra Had a Marilyn Monroe Moment in a Plunging White Halter Dress

Priyanka Chopra has been on a fashion tour de force while promoting her new Prime Video show Citadel, in which she stars alongside Richard Madden, as well as her new rom-com, Love Again. From a Cinderella-approved ballgown and a sexy sheer LBD to an elevated groutfit, it has been non-stop slaying for the actress.

And on Monday, Chopra proved that she isn't done shutting down the streets of New York City just yet. The actress was spotted in the Upper West Side in a look that mimicked one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic outfits (no, not the now-controversial Happy Birthday, Mr. President dress): her wind-blown white halter dress. The plunging dress was nearly backless, with only a column of twisted fabric connecting the neck to the skirt. She styled the A-line frock with matching stiletto boots that peeked out from under the hem. Gold hoop earrings, a matching gemstone ring (plus her blingy wedding ring), and white cat-eye sunglasses accessorized the look. Her hair was down in gently tousled waves and a middle part, and her glam included thick eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and a pinky lip.

Monroe famously wore a similar dress that was blown all around her while standing on subway grates in a moment that has now become an immortalized depiction of the Hollywood star.

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Chopra shared some rare looks at her and Nick Jonas's daughter Matli Marie via Instagram. One roundup captured the mother-daughter duo browsing the selection at the famed toy store FAO Schwarz, followed by a snap of Chopra's dogs. She captioned it, "Saturday done right. 🥹❤️😍🥳"

Another post contained a video of Malti's legs kicking filmed through the mesh hood of a stroller that Chopra pushed through the park. In the clip, Malti could be heard laughing and making adorable baby noises. "Love our walks in Central Park 🥹🤣 💚," the actress wrote.