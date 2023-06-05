Priyanka Chopra Wore a Midriff-Baring Two-Piece Set With the Highest Slit to a Beyoncé Concert

Flawless.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on June 5, 2023 @ 09:40AM
Priyanka Chopra at Beyonce's World Tour
Photo:

Priyanka Chopra/IG

It wouldn’t be a Beyoncé concert without a slew of stars in the front row. And while Queen Bey already has a loyal legion of devotees, the Renaissance World Tour has brought a whole new brigade of concertgoers: the A-list BeyHive.

The latest celebrity to confirm her fangirl status? Priyanka Chopra. On Sunday, the actress proudly revealed that she’s a member of the BeyHive while attending the singer's Renaissance World Tour concert in London.

Documenting her unforgettable night from the artist’s show with her “main girls,” Priyanka sported the most flawless outfit for the occasion. On top, she opted for a plunging crop top that featured ruching and a rainbow-colored ribbon tied into a bow at the bodice, and, on bottom, she wore a matching midi skirt with a very high slit. Strappy sandals and a wrist full of VIP bands finished off Priyanka’s concert-ready look.

Priyanka Chopra at Beyonce's World Tour

Priyanka Chopra/IG

As for her glam, Priyanka wore her dark brunette hair down in natural waves with a deep side part and teamed her signature bold red lip with feathered lashes.

Lucky for us, Priyanka documented her floor-seat experience on Instagram, sharing snaps of her mother with Salma Hayek, as well as a clip of Blue Ivy performing Bey's hit song "America Has a Problem."

Quoting another one of the singer's songs, “Formation,” the actress captioned the carousel of photos from the night: “Dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters.”

She continued in the caption, “Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls❤️ @tam2cul @drmadhuakhourichopra So glad you could finally see it @neeshnation ❤️ #blueivy was amazing 🤩 dancers we’re 🔥 😘 Thank you #JayZ and Queen @beyonce for the incredible hospitality. Thank you @nickjonas for the most memorable night! Love u baby #renaissanceworldtour.”

