Priyanka Chopra's Two-Piece Fuchsia Set Featured a Multi-Colored Floral Embellishment

The gift that keeps on giving.

Julia Meehan
Published on May 17, 2023
Priyanka Chopra Bulgari Event
It’s a well-known fact that Priyanka Chopra has a gift for serving up a major look. Whether she’s shutting down the streets of NYC (looking at you, Marilyn Monroe moment) or gliding across a red carpet (see: shimmery naked dress with the most dramatic gown), the actress, mother, and philanthropist can make a statement in more ways than one. And her most recent ensemble may take the cake with its off-the-shoulder, plunging top and bejeweled wrap skirt.

On Tuesday, the Bulgari global ambassador arrived in Venice, Italy, for the luxury house’s Mediterranea High Jewelry event in a head-turning combination. For the occasion, Chopra wore a custom deep pink two-piece, off-the-shoulder set from Miss Sohee's Spring/Summer 2023 couture collection. The long-sleeved top featured a cropped bodice with a plunging neckline. And for the rest of the ensemble, a white floral embellishment — which sat just below her belly button on the skirt — added even more color to the bombshell look.

As if the dress wasn’t enough, Chopra added more glamour with diamond drop earrings and a bold, multi-colored choker. Her dark brunette hair was styled sleek and straight with a side part, and she paired her smoky eyeshadow with a matte fuchsia lip color.

Priyanka Chopra Builgari

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari

By her side for the evening were fellow ambassadors Zendaya and Anne Hathaway (many referred to them as the “Big 3”). Celebrating the launch of Bulgari's new jewelry collection, the actresses donned show-stopping looks with Bulgari jewelry, of course — Hathaway accessorizing with a statement necklace with massive bright pink gemstones and Zendaya wore a set of stones in a serpentine design that wrapped around her neck and descended at her chest.

Over the weekend, Chopra wished her 87.3 million followers a Happy Mother’s Day by sharing some rare snaps of her and Nick Jonas's daughter Matli Marie via Instagram. The Mother’s Day photo dump captured the mother-daughter duo spending some quality time with Malti’s grandmothers. She captioned it, "Im so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you’re mine!"

She continued, “To all the moms out there.. the ones I have the privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don’t… YOU are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the providers and nurtures, (my mother insists mothers are also providers, I agree😍), who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude. Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I’m so blessed. And… I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me. ❤️🙏🏽🥹.”

