Priyanka Chopra Is the World's Most Supportive Wife at the Opening Weekend of the Jonas Brothers' 'The Tour'

In a tiny sparkly checkered bra top, nonetheless.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 @ 10:43AM
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre April 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

The J Sisters (for the unfamiliar, they're the fabulous women behind the Jonas Brothers) are their husband's biggest fans. After all, they show up to every JoBros show in their merch and haute couture ready to support their hit-making men. Over the weekend, the familial trio kicked off their world tour (titled The Tour), at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx in New York City, and Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra showed her husband and his brothers some love on social media.

Priyanka Jonas Instagram Story Nick Jonas Yankee Stadium 'The Tour'

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"My heart. So proud of you @NickJonas," Pri captioned an Instagram Story that captioned Jonas leaning against a white wall while wearing a Yankees T-shirt. She also posted a series of photos from the event to her main feed. In the images, captured by Nicolas Gerardin, Chopra wore a black-and-silver sequin bra top with a checkered pattern and a black velvet maxiskirt and leather moto jacket. She posed alongside her hubby and lovingly looked into his eyes.

Jonas wore an all-white 'fit that included trousers, an unbuttoned shirt over a coordinating tank, and coordinating sneakers. Later in the carousel, the two were seen smiling and walking backstage at the venue, and another snap captured the sweetest moment between the couple and their daughter Malti Marie. In the black-and-white picture, Priyanka held Malti while Jonas placed protective headphones on their baby.

Jonas Brothers 'The Tour' Yankees Stadium August 2023

Getty Images

"You are a magnet @nickjonas," Chopra captioned the gallery. "MM and I are so lucky to have you❤️ Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight! ❤️🙏🏽👏💪🏽."

Priyanka Chopra Black and Green Dress and Tights with Nick Jonas at 2023 Wimbledon

Getty Images

The Brothers played Yankee Stadium Saturday and Sunday and will head to Boston next, where they will perform two shows later this week. The North American leg of The Tour will conclude in Brooklyn in December before the band heads overseas in 2024.

Related Articles
Halle Berry attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar
Halle Berry Wants Women to Ignore the Pressure to "Have Children by a Certain Age"
NEWS: Karli Kloss Was Spotted Supporting Former Friend Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour
Karlie Kloss Was Spotted Supporting Former Friend Taylor Swift at L.A.’s Last Eras Tour Stop
The 10 Most Popular Finds on Amazon Start at $1 â Including Priyanka Chopra's Exact $12 Jeans
The 10 Most Popular Finds on Amazon Start at $1 — Including Priyanka Chopra's Exact $12 Jeans
taylor swift sofi stadium eras tour
Taylor Swift Just Announced That ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Will Be Her Next Re-Recorded Album
Meghan Markle at Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Meghan Markle "Jumped Out of Her Chair" to Sing "You Belong With Me" at Taylor Swift's Concert
Ciara, Russell Wilson 2022 ESPYs
Ciara and Russell Wilson's Relationship Timeline
sydney sweeney glen powell cinemacon
Sydney Sweeney Just Revealed Her True Feelings Surrounding Those Glen Powell Romance Rumors
Charlize Theron attends the Fast X film premiere
Charlize Theron and Her Daughters Did the Cutest Synchronized Dance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Taylor Swift
Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz, and Zoe Saldaña Shimmered Together at the Eras Tour
ciara russell wilson espys
Ciara Is Pregnant With Her and Russell Wilson’s Third Child
Vanessa Hudgens Hiking
Vanessa Hudgens' Extremely Impractical Hiking Attire Is Actually a Lesson in Layering
taylor swift meeting alicia keys son eras tour
Taylor Swift Penned the Sweetest Note to Alicia Keys’s Son When Meeting Him at the Eras Tour
Scarlett Johansson attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Scarlett Johansson Just Completed the Twin Quiz With Her Twin Brother in Honor of National Twin Day
Dua Lipa T Magazine
Dua Lipa Promises Her Next Album Will Be "More Personal"
Gabrielle Union White Minidress Braided Hairstyle 2020 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Gabrielle Union's Date-Night Outfit Included a Plunging Micro-Minidress and Slide-On Heels
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum Wore an "Anti-Hero" Dad Shirt to Taylor Swift's Concert