Priyanka Chopra Is the World's Most Supportive Wife at the Opening Weekend of the Jonas Brothers' 'The Tour'

The J Sisters (for the unfamiliar, they're the fabulous women behind the Jonas Brothers) are their husband's biggest fans. After all, they show up to every JoBros show in their merch and haute couture ready to support their hit-making men. Over the weekend, the familial trio kicked off their world tour (titled The Tour), at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx in New York City, and Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra showed her husband and his brothers some love on social media.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"My heart. So proud of you @NickJonas," Pri captioned an Instagram Story that captioned Jonas leaning against a white wall while wearing a Yankees T-shirt. She also posted a series of photos from the event to her main feed. In the images, captured by Nicolas Gerardin, Chopra wore a black-and-silver sequin bra top with a checkered pattern and a black velvet maxiskirt and leather moto jacket. She posed alongside her hubby and lovingly looked into his eyes.

Jonas wore an all-white 'fit that included trousers, an unbuttoned shirt over a coordinating tank, and coordinating sneakers. Later in the carousel, the two were seen smiling and walking backstage at the venue, and another snap captured the sweetest moment between the couple and their daughter Malti Marie. In the black-and-white picture, Priyanka held Malti while Jonas placed protective headphones on their baby.

Getty Images

"You are a magnet @nickjonas," Chopra captioned the gallery. "MM and I are so lucky to have you❤️ Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight! ❤️🙏🏽👏💪🏽."

Getty Images

The Brothers played Yankee Stadium Saturday and Sunday and will head to Boston next, where they will perform two shows later this week. The North American leg of The Tour will conclude in Brooklyn in December before the band heads overseas in 2024.