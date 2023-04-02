Priyanka Chopra's Modern Take on the Sari Included a Thigh-High Slit Skirt and Holographic Bustier

East meets West.

Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com.

Published on April 2, 2023 @ 11:06AM
Priyanka Chopra
This weekend saw celebrities and fashion folks from all over the globe come together to celebrate the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India with a series of red carpet events. And where there's a party, there's, of course, a fashion spectacle.  

Take, for example, Priyanka Chopra, who saved her best look for last while attending the official launch of the exhibition India in Fashion at the museum. For the occasion, Chopra pulled out all of the sartorial stops and wore a modern take on the traditional sari. The skirt portion of her custom outfit, which was designed by Amit Aggarwal, was constructed from a 65-year-old vintage Banarasi brocade with silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk. It featured a thigh-high slit and was paired with an ab-baring holographic bustier.  

Priyanka accessorized the gorgeous gown with a chunky diamond choker, sparkly earrings, and peep-toe stilettos. Her waist-skimming dark hair was worn down in bombshell waves with a side part, while her makeup included shimmery eyeshadow, pink lips, and rosy cheeks. 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Chopra was joined on the red carpet by her husband Nick Jonas, who wore black pants and a matching black blazer with brocade detailing on the sleeves and a crystal brooch pinned the lapel of his jacket. 

Offering even more details regarding her outfit, Chopra shared a slideshow of photos of herself and her "forever guy" on Instagram. "Thank you @stylebyami as always for your amazing collaboration. I knew I wanted to wear an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist! So my outfit was an amalgamation of the east and the west! Like me," she wrote in the caption, before thanking designer Aggarwal for creating a look "with a story that is so apt for an evening celebrating Indian art and Fashion."

