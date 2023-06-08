Apparently, You Can Snag a Lookalike of Priyanka Chopra’s Sexy, Leg-Revealing Skirt for Just $19

Part of my job as a fashion editor is to keep an eye out for noteworthy celebrity style moments. Occasionally, they include loud fanfare, such as this full-latex gown, and other times they’re more lowkey. Today, we’re talking about a trend that meets somewhere in the middle, offering both interest and practicality.

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra shared a carousel of photos from Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour. She posed in a matching black skirt set that included multi-colored drawstrings and shoes that featured the same cords. While her entire ensemble was a moment, my fashion expert senses started tingling when I saw her high-cut midi skirt.

Similar to this $30 find, the straight separate was made of ruched fabric that split to show off her long legs. The cinched opening climbed high up, making her outfit a bit risqué while remaining classy.

Similar pieces, such as the ones below, give off the same allure, revealing some skin in a not-so-subtle way without having to try too hard. The straight silhouette, much like this shorter version, is uncomplicated and sultry, but still extremely sleek. Color also plays a major part in the look you're aiming to achieve; neutral tones will lean more elegant, while bright, bold hues will allow you to have more fun.

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $28; amazon.com



Skirts like Chopra’s concert-ready piece are also extremely versatile, making me want to snag all the ones I found. Take this $19 floral skirt, for example; add a pair of sandals and tuck in a white tee for an entire outfit that’s perfect for the park or coffee date, and even feel put together while staying at home. On the other hand, you can opt for a satin option to wear to cocktail parties and evening events. If I were you, I would slip on a pair of metallic heels for a show-stopping moment and wear the skirt with a mesh top.

Skirts like Chopra’s aren’t only ideal for all-around styling, but also for hot summer weather. The opening allows for fresh air to flow through, providing cool comfort. Most material used to make such skirts are also lightweight, only amplifying the refreshing feel. As an added bonus, these drawstring pieces even work as bathing suit cover-ups during trips to the pool and beach.

I’ve seen my fair share of star-studded style, but I must say, this is a top contender. Nothing beats the look, ease, and practicality of Chopra’s skirt, and I’m stocking up on at least two of these lookalikes — especially while they’re as low at $19. Scroll through to find your perfect match, and get ready to love this trend as much as I do.

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $32; amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $19; amazon.com



Nordstrom

Shop now: $37; nordstrom.com

