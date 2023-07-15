Priyanka Chopra Wore the Most Confusing Pair of Shoes to Wimbledon

Come for the tennis, stay for the fashion.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 15, 2023 @ 01:26PM
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Photo:

Getty

While most of the action takes place on the court at Wimbledon, there's also plenty to see in the stands — at least when it comes to fashion. Fans of the tennis tournament know that the annual event is considered a spectating sport in more ways than one, with everyone putting their best sartorial foot forward at each and every match. 

Case in point? Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday for the Women's Final, offering their own individual takes on Wimbledon style. In Priyanka's case that meant wearing a green-and-black watercolor-print dress that featured ruffled sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline with a controversial choice in footwear. 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Getty

She teamed the midi dress with a confusing boot-sandal hybrid, which included a both a thigh-high silhouette and open toes. Priyanka's legs were completely covered, but her feet were not, putting into question their practicality. A pale gray purse, tiny shield sunglasses, and mini gold hoops rounded out the rest of her outfit. 

Meanwhile, Nick canceled out his wife's unconventional outfit with a classic summertime suit in a beige houndstooth pattern and a pair of dress shoes. 

Priyanka and Nick weren't the only fashionable A-listers at today's match. Emma Watson, Issa Rae, and Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, were also in attendance — as was Kate Middleton, who took her seat in the Royal Box in a tennis green dress from Self-Portrait.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner, Aire
Kylie Jenner Had the Cutest Mommy-and-Me Matching Moment With Her Son Aire
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Upped the Ante on Her Wimbledon Style With a Tennis Ball Green Dress
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Just Wore the Most Confusing Pants, Ever
Dua lipa Puma
Dua Lipa's New Puma Campaign Remixes a Jersey for Real Life
Chrissy Teigen crochet bikini top
Chrissy Teigen Wore a Crochet Bikini Top With the Most Unexpected Cover-Up
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Just Wore the Elevated Version of the Comfy Sandal Celebrities Wear on Repeat
Katie Holmes in Viaia Sneakers
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Ultra-Comfy Sneakers I've Walked All Over New York City in This Summer
Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski British Vogue x Self Portrait Party Black Dresses
Emily Ratajkowski and Rita Ora Wore Two Very Different Super-Sexy LBDs
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning Wore the Retro Shoes That Are a Summer 2023 Must-Have
Margot Robbie attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London, England
Margot Robbie's Latest 'Barbie' Look Included Hairy Platforms
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Wimbledon 2018
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Have Ignored This Royal Rule at Wimbledon on Numerous Occasions — Here's Why
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldaña Wore the Sexiest Version of This Booming Summer 2023 Shoe Trend
Queen Camilla attends day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Here's Why Wimbledon Athletes Didn’t Bow or Curtsy to Queen Consort Camilla
Kate Middletonâs Comfy Summer Sneakers are Secretly Discounted Right Now â but Not for Long
Kate Middleton’s Comfy Summer Sneakers are Secretly Discounted Right Now — but Not for Long
Dua Lipa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Dua Lipa's Latest 'Barbie' Look Includes a Super-High Ponytail and All Versace Everything
Emily Ratajkowski July 12 Instagram Sheer Dress Keyhole Cutout
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Sheer Look May Be Her Most Naked Dress to Date