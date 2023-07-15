Priyanka Chopra Wore the Most Confusing Pair of Shoes to Wimbledon

While most of the action takes place on the court at Wimbledon, there's also plenty to see in the stands — at least when it comes to fashion. Fans of the tennis tournament know that the annual event is considered a spectating sport in more ways than one, with everyone putting their best sartorial foot forward at each and every match.



Case in point? Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday for the Women's Final, offering their own individual takes on Wimbledon style. In Priyanka's case that meant wearing a green-and-black watercolor-print dress that featured ruffled sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline with a controversial choice in footwear.



Getty

She teamed the midi dress with a confusing boot-sandal hybrid, which included a both a thigh-high silhouette and open toes. Priyanka's legs were completely covered, but her feet were not, putting into question their practicality. A pale gray purse, tiny shield sunglasses, and mini gold hoops rounded out the rest of her outfit.

Meanwhile, Nick canceled out his wife's unconventional outfit with a classic summertime suit in a beige houndstooth pattern and a pair of dress shoes.

Priyanka and Nick weren't the only fashionable A-listers at today's match. Emma Watson, Issa Rae, and Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, were also in attendance — as was Kate Middleton, who took her seat in the Royal Box in a tennis green dress from Self-Portrait.

