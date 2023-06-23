Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Just Shared Their Daughter Malti's First Royal Fashion Moment

It doesn't get cuter than this.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 @ 10:27AM
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show
Photo:

getty images

Forget baby’s first steps or baby’s first words — Priyanka Chopra-Jonas just introduced a new major milestone for parents to celebrate: baby’s first fascinator.

On Thursday, the mother-of-one documented the adorable moment, which took place shortly before she, her husband Nick Jonas, and their 1-year-old daughter Malti Marie attended the 2023 Royal Ascot races, by sharing a quick Instagram Story with her 88.2 million followers. In the snap, Chopra was pictured holding her mini-me while wearing a dreamy, cream-colored sheer shawl and stunning gold drop earrings as Jonas (who wore a matching cream ensemble comprised of a short-sleeve button-up and simple pants) helped place a white fascinator on their young daughter’s head.  

Priyanka Chopra nick jonas malti marie fascinator ig story

Instagram Story/Priyanka Chopra

For her part, little Malti stood out from her parents in a bright white two-piece set and matching flower-covered sandals. “First fascinator,” Priyanka captioned the sweet photo while tagging Nick. “Ready for Ascot MM?”

This isn’t the only darling photo that the actress has shared of her beau as of late. Just days prior, Chopra posted a photo of Nick and Malti cuddling while reading a picture book in honor of Father’s Day.

“He is your biggest champion. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win,” she captioned the Instagram post. “His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them. I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky.”

