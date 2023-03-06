Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Had a Stylish Date Night at Valentino

While a date night for most parents consists of dinner for two, and maybe a movie, for celebrities, it means something entirely different. And if you're Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas? It entails sitting front row at all the runway shows during Paris Fashion Week.



Which is exactly what 13-month-old Malti Marie's mom and dad did when they stepped out for the Valentino fall-winter 2023 show in coordinated couple's style last night. For the occasion, Priyanka wore head-to-toe Barbie pink — from her extreme plunging silk cape dress embroidered with the fashion house's iconic logo to her bucket bag and matching pantaboots. Her brunette hair was worn down in glossy curls, revealing a pair of tiny hoops below, while the rest of Chopra's glam included a matte fuchsia lip and smoky eyes.

Nick, for his part, opted for a charcoal gray silk suit with the same all-over "V" logo as his wife's gown, and he layered a black T-shirt that matched his dress shoes underneath.

Weeks before jetting off to Paris, Priyanka and Nick attended a ceremony in honor of the Jonas Brothers receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The couple's daughter, Malti Marie, was also there to support her dad.

During his acceptance speech, Nick gave his wife and daughter a sweet shoutout, saying: “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, hi, babe. I can't wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”