Priyanka Chopra Wore Big Hair and an Even Bigger Coat in London

Super mom and superstar Priyanka Chopra landed in London to promote her new partnership with Max Factor, but it was her all-beige outfit that made headlines. While paying a visit to the iconic Picadilly Circus, Chopra paired a statement-making coat with a ribbed knit dress and boots, all in the same rich camel shade. It was a perfect example of monochrome dressing, giving fellow celebrities (and fellow coat afficionados) some major competition.

Chopra's all-tan outfit combined a mix of textures, inluding the chunky knit of her dress, the rich suede of her boots, and the very touchable, cozy oversized jacket. Chopra balanced the look with a voluminous hairstyle, something that she's been wearing more and more recently. Together, it made a case for quiet luxury, one of the biggest trends on TikTok.

After taking 2022 easy and sharing plenty of images of her daughter, Malti Marie, it appears that Chopra's back to being booked and busy. In addition to her new spokesperson position, she's coming back to the big screen and has top billing in the upcoming rom-com, Love Again. The film also stars Outlander's Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The movie even uses Dion's music along the way, which is sure to have fans singing along. Of course, being a Jonas wife is also a full-time job and Chopra's also busy enjoying on tropical vacations with sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

