Priyanka Chopra Owes Her Met Gala Glow to the Face-Sculpting Tool That Smooths Fine Lines in 5 Minutes Flat

The Met Gala glow was real — especially Priyanka Chopra’s look which made jaws drop from every angle. In my books, she easily wins best overall (AKA, dress and makeup) of the night, with her pre-gala skincare routine reminding me of one easy-to-use tool that’ll give you a lit-from-within glow in five minutes, flat — I’m serious.

Celebrity makeup artist Sarah Tanno used the famous Solwave LED wand as an essential prep step in Chopra’s pre-Met Gala beauty regimen. If you’re not yet familiar with this beauty buy, now’s the time to get familiar because, well, it’s a pretty big deal.

The Solawave wand is a game-changing skincare tool that’s garnered quite an impressive list of celebrity users, like Jennifer Coolidge, who said it’ll “make you look like you just rolled around on the moon,” Reese Witherspoon, who relied on it ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards, plus Nicole Kidman, and Megan Fox, also notable fans. Clearly, there’s something magical about this wand — otherwise it wouldn’t have such a foothold in Hollywood, and its effects prove it’s worth the hype.

The wand is a four-in-one tool that combines the powers of red-light and microcurrent therapy with a facial massage and soothing warmth, all in one easy-to-use (and easy-to-pack) tool that enhances your glow, plus smooths fine lines and wrinkles in no time. No wonder so many pros keep it in their bags, especially ahead of big awards shows and red carpet moments that require skin to be in tip-top shape. It also has instant results (AKA, enhancing radiance and erasing fine lines), but of course, the long-term benefits are also a key reason why this wand has become so beloved.

Thousands of shoppers have confirmed that regular use resulted in fewer wrinkles and fine lines, a more-even skin tone, reduced redness, fewer breakouts, and firmer-looking skin. Amen to that! But perhaps this single review sums up its powers to a T: “I was skeptical but saw tremendous improvements in under-eye puffiness, rosacea, and overall skin tone and evenness in just a couple of weeks,” they wrote. “My mouth seems less downturned, too. I use it for five minutes in the morning and again at night. I feel like I look 10 years younger.”

The nice thing about this wand is that you can use it anywhere: while drinking your morning coffee, on your subway commute, or in an Uber to your next meeting (yes, really). Shop it here and get ready to glow.