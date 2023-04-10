Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Her Daughter's First Easter With Adorable Matching Outfits

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating a big milestone for her daughter Malti Marie: her first Easter. The actress commemorated her young one's inaugural Easter Sunday with an Instagram photo dump, naturally.

In the first slide of the roundup, Chopra smiled behind her daughter (whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas), wearing the cutest onesie that read, "Malti Marie's First Easter." The second snap captured Chopra holding Malti Marie in one hand while taking a mirror selfie with the other. She planted a kiss on her baby's head and the mother-daughter duo donned matching green pajamas with lemons printed all over.

Other images showed Malti Marie snacking on a hollow chocolate egg and lounging on patio furniture while watching the family's dogs in the backyard.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"Easter Sunday. ❤️🧿🙏🏽," Chopra wrote.

Just last week, the little trio (Chopra, Jonas, and MM) was in Mumbai celebrating the premiere of Chopra's new series Citadel and the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). While in her homeland, Chopra took Malti Marie to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple for some "blessings." Chopra documented the special moment with an Instagram carousel that showed the two wearing matching floral saris. Another snap captured Chopra and Malti Marie receiving orange tilaks on their foreheads.

"MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings 🙏🏽❤️," she wrote.