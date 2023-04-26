Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Look Featured a Sky-High Leg Slit and Floor-Sweeping Cape

As Priyanka Chopra is hard at work promoting her new action series Citadel (which premieres on Amazon Prime Video Apr. 28), she's been equally as busy showcasing a parade of Very Good Gowns while making the press rounds — and we're eternally grateful.

On Tuesday, the actress arrived on the red carpet of the Los Angeles Fan Screening for Citadel, which also stars Game of Thrones's Richard Madden, in a glamorous satin, floor-sweeping magenta gown by Roksanda. The asymmetrical dress featured a ruched waist with a knot, a modest slit, and an elegant cape draped down one arm, which offered a bit of drama to the otherwise sleek look. For accessories, Chopra wore a diamond-wrapped bracelet, matching dainty hoop earrings, several coordinating rings, and shiny, sparkly heels.

Chopra paired the elegant gown with straight hair parted down the middle, a dark smokey eye, and glossy pink lips.

Getty Images

Earlier this month, Chopra made a pit stop along her promotional world tour in London, England where she wore a floor-length red corseted gown by Vivienne Westwood. The actress added no necklace when crafting the look, instead letting the structure and silhouette of the figure-hugging dress shine. She rounded out the ensemble with a bold red lip and an effortless blowout.

The sci-fi action thriller series marks the very first time in Chopra’s career that she earned equal pay to her male co-star. During SXSW, she opened up about how she managed to do it, adding that she knew she was treading into dangerous territory.

“I might get into trouble for [saying this], depends on who’s watching,” she said. “I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years, and I have done about almost 70-plus features and two TV shows. But when I did Citadel, it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity.”