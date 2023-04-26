Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Look Featured a Sky-High Leg Slit and Floor-Sweeping Cape

At this point, she practically lives on red carpets.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Published on April 26, 2023 @ 09:38AM
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
As Priyanka Chopra is hard at work promoting her new action series Citadel (which premieres on Amazon Prime Video Apr. 28), she's been equally as busy showcasing a parade of Very Good Gowns while making the press rounds — and we're eternally grateful.

On Tuesday, the actress arrived on the red carpet of the Los Angeles Fan Screening for Citadel, which also stars Game of Thrones's Richard Madden, in a glamorous satin, floor-sweeping magenta gown by Roksanda. The asymmetrical dress featured a ruched waist with a knot, a modest slit, and an elegant cape draped down one arm, which offered a bit of drama to the otherwise sleek look. For accessories, Chopra wore a diamond-wrapped bracelet, matching dainty hoop earrings, several coordinating rings, and shiny, sparkly heels.

Chopra paired the elegant gown with straight hair parted down the middle, a dark smokey eye, and glossy pink lips.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas attend the "Citadel" Global Premiere

Earlier this month, Chopra made a pit stop along her promotional world tour in London, England where she wore a floor-length red corseted gown by Vivienne Westwood. The actress added no necklace when crafting the look, instead letting the structure and silhouette of the figure-hugging dress shine. She rounded out the ensemble with a bold red lip and an effortless blowout.

The sci-fi action thriller series marks the very first time in Chopra’s career that she earned equal pay to her male co-star. During SXSW, she opened up about how she managed to do it, adding that she knew she was treading into dangerous territory.

“I might get into trouble for [saying this], depends on who’s watching,” she said. “I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years, and I have done about almost 70-plus features and two TV shows. But when I did Citadel, it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity.”

