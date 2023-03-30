Priyanka Chopra Jonas Revealed That She Froze Her Eggs in Her 30s to Give Herself "Freedom"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas just revealed that she froze her eggs in her 30s — and it had everything to do with timing. During a recent appearance on Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the actress and mother-of-one explained how both her career and love life (and the influence of her mother) were huge factors in her decision to commit to the procedure.

“I did it in my early 30s. I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career,” Chopra shared. “I also hadn't met the person I wanted to have children with or I didn't see that. That's anxiety-inducing.”

Today, the multi-hyphenate is now both married and a mother — she and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 before welcoming their daughter Malti Marie via surrogate in Jan. 2022 — and she said she encourages all of her friends to consider freezing their eggs when they reach a certain age.

“[I was] 35, and my mum's an OB-GYN who's like, '36 — Just do it,’” Chopra said. “I tell everyone to [freeze their eggs]. My mum had said [to do it as many times as you need] to me, and I did do it for myself as well.”

She added, “I tell all my younger friends the biological clock is real. It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that, especially with women that have been working all their lives. It's the best gift you'll give yourself because you're taking the power from your biological clock, and you can work until however long you want. Your eggs will still be the same age as when you froze them.”

Priyanka then touched on her relationship with Jonas and how she originally thought that their 10-year age gap might impact her dream of starting a family. “I always knew I wanted kids, which was one of the big reasons I didn't want to date Nick [Jonas] at that time 'cause I was like, 'I don't know if he wants kids at 25,' at that time," she said of her now-husband. "But I've always wanted kids. I love kids.”

The star later said that she’s happy she gave him a chance, gushing, “When he's around, everything feels like it'll be okay. He has taught me to approach things from a much calmer place.”