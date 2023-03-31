Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Bedazzled Naked Dress Had the Most Dramatic Cape

Let's be real, Priyanka Chopra Jonas could make a paper bag look good, but that doesn't stop her from wearing opulent gowns and head-turning red carpet looks. And her most recent ensemble may take the cake with its bejeweled bodice and ornate petal-covered cape.

On Friday, the actress and her husband Nick Jonas attended the inauguration of the Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India. For the event, Chopra wore a sheer taupe strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and rhinestone-embellished bodice. Halfway down the dress, the crystals started to fade, revealing the naked-nature of the floor-sweeping frock. On top of that, she added a matching tulle cape with silk petal appliqués along her shoulders and collar.

Getty Images

As if the dress didn't have enough, Chopra added more sparkle with diamond earrings and a matching bracelet. Her dark hair was pulled into an updo, and her glam included a pink winged eye and a mauve lip.

For his part, Jonas wore a black suit layered over a matching lace undershirt. At one point, the couple made intense eye contact, serving up a dose of red carpet PDA.

During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Chopra got candid about freezing her eggs before in her early 30s. “I did it in my early 30s. I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career,” she said. “I also hadn't met the person I wanted to have children with or I didn't see that. That's anxiety-inducing.”

When she met her now-husband, her desire to have kids initially made her hesitant about dating the singer and musician. “I always knew I wanted kids, which was one of the big reasons I didn't want to date Nick [Jonas] at that time 'cause I was like, 'I don't know if he wants kids at 25,' at that time," she said. "But I've always wanted kids. I love kids.”