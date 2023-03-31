Celebrity Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Bedazzled Naked Dress Had the Most Dramatic Cape She was joined by her husband Nick Jonas for a date night in Mumbai. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 31, 2023 @ 05:55PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Let's be real, Priyanka Chopra Jonas could make a paper bag look good, but that doesn't stop her from wearing opulent gowns and head-turning red carpet looks. And her most recent ensemble may take the cake with its bejeweled bodice and ornate petal-covered cape. On Friday, the actress and her husband Nick Jonas attended the inauguration of the Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India. For the event, Chopra wore a sheer taupe strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and rhinestone-embellished bodice. Halfway down the dress, the crystals started to fade, revealing the naked-nature of the floor-sweeping frock. On top of that, she added a matching tulle cape with silk petal appliqués along her shoulders and collar. Getty Images Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Had a Stylish Date Night at Valentino As if the dress didn't have enough, Chopra added more sparkle with diamond earrings and a matching bracelet. Her dark hair was pulled into an updo, and her glam included a pink winged eye and a mauve lip. For his part, Jonas wore a black suit layered over a matching lace undershirt. At one point, the couple made intense eye contact, serving up a dose of red carpet PDA. During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Chopra got candid about freezing her eggs before in her early 30s. “I did it in my early 30s. I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career,” she said. “I also hadn't met the person I wanted to have children with or I didn't see that. That's anxiety-inducing.” When she met her now-husband, her desire to have kids initially made her hesitant about dating the singer and musician. “I always knew I wanted kids, which was one of the big reasons I didn't want to date Nick [Jonas] at that time 'cause I was like, 'I don't know if he wants kids at 25,' at that time," she said. "But I've always wanted kids. I love kids.”