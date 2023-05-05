Priyanka Chopra Paired Her Cozy Groutfit With a Pamela Anderson-Inspired Updo

Peak nostalgia.

Published on May 5, 2023 @ 08:02AM
Priyanka Chopra
Photo:

Getty

The groutfit is seemingly becoming a major street style trend — again. First, Jennifer Lopez, and, now, Priyanka Chopra have stepped out in cozy all-gray outfits within hours of each other, transporting us all the way back to 2015. But Chopra gets bonus points for an added nostalgic twist. 

On Thursday, the actress was spotted leaving her hotel dressed in a head-to-toe gray look that consisted of a knit midi skirt with a flattering A-line silhouette and a matching slouchy crewneck sweater with bedazzled cuffs. She accessorized with tiny hoops, a black leather top-handle bag, and optic white knee-high boots that featured pointed toes and a stiletto heel. And while her outfit may have been a nod to the 2010s, her hair was '90s-inspired. Paying tribute to the ultimate icon of the decade, Priyanka pulled her brunette locks back into an undone updo with face-framing pieces at the front à la Pamela Anderson.

A swipe of dark pink lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow, as well as a swirl of rose-colored blush rounded out her beauty look. 

Gray wasn't Priyanka's only color of choice for the day. Earlier, she arrived on the set of Good Morning America in a blush-pink dress with a high neckline, a thigh-high slit, and black fabric woven into a bow on the bodice. She wore the same hairstyle and glam as before, and finished off her look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

Priyanka Chopra

Getty

Baby pink was also her color palette the previous night when she stepped out for a date with her husband Nick Jonas following the premiere of her new romantic comedy Love Again. This time, Priyanka went the more risque route in an ab-baring cutout dress and sexy strappy heels.

