Priyanka Chopra Wore the Springiest Two-Piece Set During a Roman Day Date With Nick Jonas

Giving green goddess a new meaning.

Published on April 21, 2023 @ 11:30AM
Whether they’re walking the red carpet together or making guest appearances in each other’s projects, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are always giving couple goals. The A-list pair’s latest outing? An adorable day date in Rome where Priyanka traded her head-turning collection of gowns for the ultimate spring uniform.

On Thursday, Jonas shared an inside look at his and Chopra's European on Instagram that showed the pair wandering the streets of Rome, enjoying some gelato, and indulging in a little PDA. Like any great Instagram boyfriend, Nick was also sure to include some clips of his wife’s outfit — a mossy-green itty-bitty bra top and a matching high-waisted midiskirt — between shots of the city’s stunning views. 

Classic black Converse sneakers (perfect for long hours of sight-seeing), a matching black leather jacket, and rectangular sunglasses accessorized Chopra’s set, and the actress finished her look by wearing her hair down straight with a side part and by swiping on a bold berry lip.

Nick also pulled out some color for their spring outing, sporting a bright salmon button-up layered over a white T-shirt and paired with brown trousers, white sneakers, and brown-tinted shades.

“Rome,” Jonas simply captioned the post.

The husband-and-wife duo’s Italian vacation comes just days after they stepped for yet another date night — but with a very different vibe. On Monday, Jonas supported Chopra as she walked the red carpet in promotion of her new Prime Video series, Citadel, where they both looked straight out of the 1990s classic, Pretty Woman.

