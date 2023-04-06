Priyanka Chopra and Her Daughter Wore Matching Floral Saris in India

The actress ended her press tour in Mumbai with a special mother-daughter moment.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 @ 05:37PM
Priyanka Chopra 'Citadel' Press Conference Mumbai
Photo:

Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying life as a new mother, and she just documented the sweetest moment with her daughter, Malti Marie. While doing press for her upcoming Prime Video series Citadel in Mumbai, India, Chopra took her and husband Nick Jonas's daughter to the Shree Siddhivinayak temple. For the special occasion, the mother-daughter duo dressed in traditional Indian clothes that adorably matched.

Chopra shared a snap from the visit on Instagram that captured her holding Malti Marie in front of an alter adorned with colorful flowers. Chopra wore a blue floral sari that matched her daughter's garment. They both wore ceremonial tilaks on their foreheads.

"MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings 🙏🏽❤️," the actress wrote alongside the sweet photo.

On Tuesday, Chopra celebrated the premiere of the show alongside her co-star Richard Madden. Chopra wore a teal strapless gown with black spotting and a voluminous, layered skirt tacked onto the back of the dress. Her hair was styled straight with a deep side part, and her glam was completed with a black smoky cat eye and inner-corner glitter.

Priyanka Chopra 'Citadel' Premiere Mumbai

Getty Images

Last week, Chopra and Jonas attended the star-studded inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Chopra stunned in a sheer bedazzled Elie Saab haute couture gown which had a dramatic cape with silk petal details. During the festivities they were joined by fellow celebs including Gigi Hadid who wore a gorgeous beaded sari, Zendaya in a bra-exposing sari, Tom Holland, Penélope Cruz, Emma Chamberlain, and more.

Related Articles
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Kaia Gerber Wants Her Mom Cindy Crawford to Remake Her Iconic '90s Workout Video
KhloÃ© Kardashian & Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Just Gave Away a Major Clue About Her and Tristan Thompson's Baby Boy's Name
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Posed in a Gold Bikini During Golden Hour
Emma Roberts Shoe Event
Emma Roberts Layered a Simple Tank Under a Corseted Minidress
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Casual Errand-Running Look Included a Bra Top and Sneakers
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired the Tiniest Crop Top With a Super-Oversized Moto Jacket
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore the Easiest Spring Outfit to the Grocery Store
Dua Lipa Versace FW 2023 Show
Dua Lipa Put a Sexy Twist on Business Casual With a Sheer Button Down and Black Bra Top
Anne Hathaway Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo Opening
Anne Hathaway Looked Like an Actual Gemstone in Her Majestic Purple Minidress and Matching Sky-High Platforms
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired the Tiniest Leopard String Bikini With a Turquoise Blue Bucket Hat
Gigi Hadid Sari
Gigi Hadid Added Two Armloads of Bangles to Her Blingy Sari
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra's Latest Gown Is Very Gold and Very Plunging
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway and Her Blingy Black Minidress Are the Newest Faces of the Versace Icons Collection
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Sported a White Cut-Out Wetsuit While Swimming in Yucatán
Shania Twain
Shania Twain Wore a Sheer Butterfly Dress with Hip Cutouts to the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Rihanna
Rihanna Just Shared an Adorable Video of Her Son Interrupting Her Workout