Priyanka Chopra is enjoying life as a new mother, and she just documented the sweetest moment with her daughter, Malti Marie. While doing press for her upcoming Prime Video series Citadel in Mumbai, India, Chopra took her and husband Nick Jonas's daughter to the Shree Siddhivinayak temple. For the special occasion, the mother-daughter duo dressed in traditional Indian clothes that adorably matched.

Chopra shared a snap from the visit on Instagram that captured her holding Malti Marie in front of an alter adorned with colorful flowers. Chopra wore a blue floral sari that matched her daughter's garment. They both wore ceremonial tilaks on their foreheads.

"MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings 🙏🏽❤️," the actress wrote alongside the sweet photo.

On Tuesday, Chopra celebrated the premiere of the show alongside her co-star Richard Madden. Chopra wore a teal strapless gown with black spotting and a voluminous, layered skirt tacked onto the back of the dress. Her hair was styled straight with a deep side part, and her glam was completed with a black smoky cat eye and inner-corner glitter.



Getty Images

Last week, Chopra and Jonas attended the star-studded inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Chopra stunned in a sheer bedazzled Elie Saab haute couture gown which had a dramatic cape with silk petal details. During the festivities they were joined by fellow celebs including Gigi Hadid who wore a gorgeous beaded sari, Zendaya in a bra-exposing sari, Tom Holland, Penélope Cruz, Emma Chamberlain, and more.