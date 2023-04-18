Priyanka Chopra Channeled 'Pretty Woman' for Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance

If Priyanka Chopra's latest red carpet gown looks a little bit nostalgic, it might be because the off-the-shoulder silhouette and bold scarlet hue are bringing to mind a classic, iconic scene from Pretty Woman. And, to really drive the point home, having Nick Jonas clad in a suit on her arm is the perfect finishing touch for a couples moment fit for the history books.

The latest stop on Chopra's world tour was London, England, where she's promoting her new Prime Video series, Citadel, which also stars Game of Thrones's Richard Madden. After stops in Asia, the cast touched down in Londontown, where Chopra wore the floor-sweeping red gown and posed with her husband. Together, they very much recalled Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis from 1990's Pretty Woman. Chopra didn't add a necklace, but her corseted red gown looked like it pulled one or two references from the classic scene where Vivian and Edward head to the opera together. Chopra finished her look with a fluffy blowout and no jewelry at all, letting the structure and silhouette of the body-skimming dress shine.

Getty Images

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Chopra spoke about wanting to make her daughter, Malti Marie, proud. With Citadel already renewed for a second season and the rom-com Love Again on the way (not to mention Quantico), we think there'll be plenty for the little one to watch when she's old enough.



"I hope that her relationship with me will be outside of her job. I hope when she sees the trajectory of the choices that I've made over time, that she's proud of my choices. I think I would really like her to like me. Just be like 'Oh, I love hanging out with my mom,' because I was like that until I became a teenager," she said before mentioning that Malti (for the time being) loves spending time with her mother. "But until then, I loved hanging with my parents and so far she does, too."

Chopra also mentioned one more reason for Malti to look up to her mother: she's leading a spy thriller, which is something that few women ever get to do.

"When you think about the spy genre it's predominantly male-dominated to be able to have a female character that is toe-to-toe and you know is really cohesively written was really cool," Chopra said.

