Priyanka Chopra's On-Screen Glow Is Thanks to This $16 Skin Tint That Shoppers Wear Instead of Foundation

Customers say it “blends easily” and doesn’t settle into fine lines.

Published on June 2, 2023

Neutrogena Purescreen+ Tinted Sunscreen for Face with SPF 30
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is indisputably an international star — so much so, that even her (quite famous) sister-in-law Sophie Turner marvels at just how big Priyanka’s celebrity is. People are drawn to her for style inspo, skincare tips, and her motherhood journey, and it’s easy to see why: she’s an open book on topics ranging from fair pay to face sculpting. (Sometimes I forget she’s not actually my bestie.)

For fans of her latest show Citadel, in which she plays skilled spy Nadia Sinh, Amazon (where the show is available to stream) has put together a handy storefront outlining Nadia’s looks by episode, including both her fashion and beauty products. In the latest episode, Nadia’s natural no-makeup makeup look is anchored by one surprisingly affordable pick: Neutrogena’s Purescreen+ Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30

Available in four shades, light, medium, medium deep, and deep, the water-resistant tinted sunscreen has just enough color to highlight natural skin. Made with 100 percent mineral actives — aka, it’s a physical sunscreen made with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide — it “blends easily” into skin, per shoppers, and can be worn on its own or under makeup as an added layer of SPF. The formula also includes antioxidant-rich vitamin E, making it protective, silky smooth, and nourishing. Plus, for sensitive sallies like myself, it’s free from parabens, fragrances and oxybenzone, a chemical that can irritate eyes and skin. 

Neutrogena is of course one of the G.O.A.T drugstore brands known for its innovative SPF products at excellent prices, and Neutrogena’s Purescreen+ Sunscreen is another home run. One reviewer said that it’s “quite moisturizing for a zinc sunscreen” and that “it doesn’t settle into fine lines,” overall calling it a “holy grail product.” Another shopper noted that it “will make you [look] sunkissed,” agreeing that it “gives a bit of color… beautifully without settling into my lines or making wrinkles look worse.” 

Plus, a handful of shoppers say there’s “no need” for foundation when wearing it, even opting for the tint instead. “Been wearing this all week instead of foundation,” one person said. It’s smooth and buttery on dry skin, too; a reviewer said that it “melted perfectly” into their dry complexion.

While it can’t necessarily make you look like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neutrogena’s Purescreen+ Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30 will allow you to partake in her Citadel glow. Snag it at Amazon before it sells out this summer.

