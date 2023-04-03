Priyanka Chopra's Latest Gown Is Very Gold and Very Plunging

After stunning in a beautiful bedazzled naked dress over the weekend, Priyanka Chopra swapped sheer for showstopping gold for a special screening of her new Prime Video series, Citadel. Her co-star, Game of Thrones's Richard Madden, joined her for the show's Asia Pacific press conference in Mumbai, India. For the occasion, Chopra wore an ankle-grazing gold dress with puffy shoulders and long sleeves. The gown featured a ruched midsection embellished with a black bow and a deep-V neckline that brought drama to an otherwise sleek dress.

Chopra paired the gilt gown with wavy hair parted in the middle and simple black pumps. She didn't add a necklace to let the plunging neckline shine.

The show marks the very first time that Chopra managed to earn equal pay to her male co-star. She spoke about it at SXSW with the disclaimer that she knew she was treading into dangerous territory.

“I might get into trouble for [saying this], depends on who’s watching,” she said. “I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years, and I have done about almost 70-plus features and two TV shows. But when I did Citadel, it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity.”

Getty Images

She also opened up about her beginnings in Bollywood. During an appearance on Dax Shephard's Armchair Expert podcast, she said that she felt safe enough to admit that she had been pigeonholed while working in the Indian film industry.



"I've never said this so I'm going to say it because you'll make me feel safe," she said. "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it."

