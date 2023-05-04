Priyanka Chopra Channeled Cinderella in a Princess-Style Denim Gown on the Red Carpet

To say Priyanka Chopra is booked and busy would be an understatement. As soon as her press tour for her Prime Video action series Citadel wrapped, she headed straight to the Met Gala, where she nailed the night's theme in a black-and-white hip-high-slit dress, and without missing a beat, she hit the red carpet again — this time for her new romantic comedy, Love Again.



On Wednesday, Chopra continued her parade of very good looks, wearing a gown fit for a Disney princess — albeit with a high-fashion twist. Choosing a Nina Ricci design for the occasion, Priyanka slipped on a Cinderella-powder-blue gown with a ruched off-the-shoulder bodice, a fishtail skirt, and a dramatic bow that flowed into a long train in the back. The catch? Rather than silk or satin, the dress was made entirely from bleached denim.



Chopra accessorized with tiny yellow gold and diamond hoops and a matching lariat necklace. Her dark brunette hair was styled sleek and straight with a side part, and she paired her shimmery eyeshadow with pink lipgloss.

Getty

By her side for the evening was her husband Nick Jonas, who wore a black double-breasted suit with a white dress shirt underneath. Nick was also her date to Monday's Met Gala, where the couple twinned in coordinating formalwear. For her part, Priyanka decided on an extravagant Valentino gown with a voluminous cape hanging off one shoulder and a high slit in the front, while Nick opted for a black leather blazer styled with a skinny tie.