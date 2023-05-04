Priyanka Chopra Channeled Cinderella in a Princess-Style Denim Gown on the Red Carpet

Disney, but make it high fashion.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023 @ 08:02AM
Priyanka Chopra
Photo:

Getty

To say Priyanka Chopra is booked and busy would be an understatement. As soon as her press tour for her Prime Video action series Citadel wrapped, she headed straight to the Met Gala, where she nailed the night's theme in a black-and-white hip-high-slit dress, and without missing a beat, she hit the red carpet again — this time for her new romantic comedy, Love Again

On Wednesday, Chopra continued her parade of very good looks, wearing a gown fit for a Disney princess — albeit with a high-fashion twist. Choosing a Nina Ricci design for the occasion, Priyanka slipped on a Cinderella-powder-blue gown with a ruched off-the-shoulder bodice, a fishtail skirt, and a dramatic bow that flowed into a long train in the back. The catch? Rather than silk or satin, the dress was made entirely from bleached denim. 

Chopra accessorized with tiny yellow gold and diamond hoops and a matching lariat necklace. Her dark brunette hair was styled sleek and straight with a side part, and she paired her shimmery eyeshadow with pink lipgloss. 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Getty

By her side for the evening was her husband Nick Jonas, who wore a black double-breasted suit with a white dress shirt underneath. Nick was also her date to Monday's Met Gala, where the couple twinned in coordinating formalwear. For her part, Priyanka decided on an extravagant Valentino gown with a voluminous cape hanging off one shoulder and a high slit in the front, while Nick opted for a black leather blazer styled with a skinny tie.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Getty
Related Articles
Margot Robbie's 2023 Met Gala After-Party Dress Was Inspired by a Nostalgic Barbie Look
Margot Robbie Channeled the First-Ever Barbie Doll With Her Met Gala After-Party Look
Emily Ratajkowski 2023 Met Gala Third Look
Emily Ratajkowski's Third Met Gala Look Included the Shortest Dress Ever
Priyanka Chopra Body Makeup Met Gala
This Margot Robbie-Used Body Makeup Was the Secret to Priyanka Chopra’s Glowing Skin at the Met Gala
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Added a Touch of Texture to Her All-Black Outfit
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Opened Up About the Botched Surgery that Caused a "Deep Depression"
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
These Were The Most Stylish Couples at the 2023 Met Gala
Met Gala After Party 2023 Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Nothing But a Thong Under Her Sheer Corseted Met Gala After-Party Dress
Cardi B. pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala.
These 2023 Met Gala Looks Paid Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld
Priyanka Met Gala Beauty
Priyanka Chopra Owes Her Met Gala Glow to the Face-Sculpting Tool That Smooths Fine Lines in 5 Minutes Flat
Jennifer Lopez 2023 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez's 2023 Met Gala Look Was Both Sexy and Regal
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's 2023 Met Gala Naked Dress Had the Most Dramatic Train
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna Arrived at the 2023 Met Gala Wearing the Biggest White Flowers, Ever
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie’s Latest Honeymoon Look Included a Sparkly Halter Minidress with a Matching Dog Purse
Kristen stewart 2023 met gala
Kristen Stewart Wore a Gamine Cropped Blazer and Trousers at the 2023 Met Gala
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas Expertly Coordinated His Man-Bag With Priyanka Chopra's Knitted Dress
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Stepped Out Met Gala-Ready in Head-to-Toe Chanel