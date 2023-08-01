Priyanka Chopra's Version of Hot Girl Summer Includes a Checkered Bikini and Quality Time With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is squeezing in as much family time as possible before her husband Nick Jonas kicks off his world tour with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. But she's also not letting hot girl summer pass her by. On Tuesday, Nick shared a look back at the couple's July with an Instagram photo dump.

In the first image, Pri sat on Nick's lap at a beach bar while wearing a maroon-and-white checkered two-piece swimsuit and giant visor glasses. Another photo captures Jonas holding the couple's daughter Malti Marie on a boat while a third shows the whole family lounging in the clear water on a beach. In that image, Priyanka wears a bikini with high-waisted bottoms and a structured ruffle attached to the top.

Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas/Instagram

Other photos documented the Hollywood couple's time at the famous Wimbledon tennis tournament in London, Nick's foray into snorkeling, and their scenic backdrop during their vacation. Finally, the last two slides captured the actress's birthday celebrations. The star turned 41 on July 18.

Nick Jonas/Instagram

"July was a movie ❤️," Jonas captioned the carousel.

Earlier this month, Chopra shared a video from the car ride after their Wimbledon appearance that saw the star's husband attempting to take out her "complicated" ponytail. Throughout the clip, Jonas works to undo the style, at one point causing Chopra to say "Ow!"

At the end of the video, Chopra included an image of her hair sticking up after they finally took down the updo. "Ponytails are complicated," she captioned the hilarious Instagram.