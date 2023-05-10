Priyanka Chopra Says She Doesn't Ever Think About Nick Jonas's Exes

Priyanka Chopra's adding a dash of spice to her red carpet appearances as she winds down the press tour for her Prime Video series, Citadel and new rom-com Love Again. After making appearances all over the globe with a pit stop at this year's Met Gala, the superstar sat down for Wednesday's episode of Spotify's Call Her Daddy and said that while people like to bring up her husband Nick Jonas's former flames, she doesn't give them any thought at all. The Daily Mail notes that he's been linked to Olivia Culpo, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez, and was also rumored to be with Kate Hudson, Lily Collins, Kendall Jenner, and Delta Goodrem, but eventually tied the knot with Chopra in 2018.

"I don't read my book backward. I believe you go forward in the chapters," Priyanka told host Alex Cooper.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Chopra shared that she decided to go on her first date with Jonas after seeing his music video for "Close."



"[I thought] 'That body deserves at least a date,'" Priyanka said. "I landed on that video. I saw it, and I had to like open the window or something."

She also spoke about her dating life before Jonas, stating that she considered herself to be a serial monogamist and at the time of their romance, she'd been single for two years.

"I was like, 'What the fucking fuck are you doing?' Like, 'This is getting self-destructive at this point. I have to choose me," she said. And while she may have been attracted to Jonas's build and biceps at first, it was his heart that sealed the deal.

"As a girl, I've never had a guy tell me, 'I like your ambition.' It's always the opposite," she said, sharing that Jonas had told her, "I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have."

