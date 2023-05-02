Priyanka Chopra Opened Up About the Botched Surgery that Caused a "Deep Depression"

Priyanka Chopra is getting candid about a "dark" time in her life after a surgery she had did not go to plan. During an episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Chopra spoke about the removal of a polyp in her nasal cavity went terribly wrong.

“This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression,” she told Stern during Monday's show, before adding that she was fired from three different movie projects and feared the botched surgery would prematurely end her career.

Eventually, she explained, her dad (a doctor himself) encouraged her to receive a corrective surgery, though she was hesitant to go under the knife again. “I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you,'" she remembered. "He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.”

In terms of her career, she credits Bollywood director Anil Sharma for helping her get her groove back. “I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker was very kind,” she said. “He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part but give it your all.’ And I did.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Chopra focused on a much happier time in her life: meeting her husband Nick Jonas. Nick's older brother, Kevin Jonas, was a fan of Chopra's 2015 show Quantico, and he told his younger brother to ask her out. "[Kevin] told Nick that he should meet me. It’s so crazy,” she said, once he finally did, Chopra was smitten.

“I thought it was hot … I love musicians,” she said before adding with a laugh, “I think musicians have people wrapped around their fingers, live, for two hours … That’s an insane power. I have to spend 90 days on a set and work with 300 people editing a movie to get that."

They initially met at a party, a moment she called it a "meet-cute." “It was such a Prince Charming moment. It was like time stopped. And also, he was like so hot,” she said, explaining that she was leaving the bash to grab some In-N-Out when Jonas stopped her and got down on one knee.

Getty Images

Of course, the rest is history (the two are now married and share daughter Malti Marie), but it wasn't all rainbows and butterflies from the start — Chopra made Jonas do a bit of chasing. A year after their first meeting, the two crossed paths again at the Met Gala, but Chopra turned down Jonas because she was worried about getting hurt. “I was afraid of getting my heart broken. I’d just been through the ringer."

Eventually, Chopra said "yes" and the two attended Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl. “He asked me the next day to go to a Dodgers game — and I don’t know my baseball from my football … but I was very excited to go have alone time with him," she said. "And I felt butterflies."