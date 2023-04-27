Priyanka Chopra Wore the Coolest Labyrinth-Print Coordinating Set

The Citadel world tour has landed stateside. After stops in India and London, Priyanka Chopra is bringing her glam style to New York City. As she's been promoting her Prime Video series (which also stars Game of Thrones's Richard Madden), she's worn everything from caped gowns to emoji-style red dresses. But for her appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, she swapped out neutrals and solids for an eye-catching black-and-white outfit printed with a geometric pattern.

The outfit included a mock neck top with three-quarter-length sleeves and a coordinating belt. On the bottom, she wore matching pants with a dramatic flared hem and had her hair up in a messy bun with face-framing pieces to let the outfit take the spotlight. Eye-wateringly tall black platform pumps finished the look, adding one more statement piece to an already amazing 'fit.

Earlier in the day for an appearance on the Today show, she wore a fiery red dress reminiscent of the beloved dancing girl emoji, only she injected the look with major sex appeal by wearing a crop top with a coordinating ruffled trumpet-hem skirt.

Getty Images

Chopra recently opened up about her daughter Malti Marie's stay in the hospital after her birth. According to People, Chopra's daughter spent over 100 days in the NICU after she was born.



"I remember [Nick] just held me by my shoulders, and I said, 'Just tell me what to do, because I don't know what to do,'" Chopra said in an interview with Today. "And he's like, 'Just get into the car with me.' And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she's never been without one of us, ever."

Chopra noted that the experience gave her a new perspective on being a mother, being strong for her daughter, and being present in the moment.

"I don't think it was our test. I think it was her test," Chopra added. "I realized very, very early that I did not have the luxury to be scared or to be weak because she was scared and weak. And I had to be her strength as her mom. I needed to make her feel at every given moment that she's not alone … that we've got her."

