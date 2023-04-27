Priyanka Chopra Wore the Coolest Labyrinth-Print Coordinating Set

Consider this a new print to inject into your wardrobe.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 @ 01:08PM
Priyanka Chopra
Photo:

Getty Images

The Citadel world tour has landed stateside. After stops in India and London, Priyanka Chopra is bringing her glam style to New York City. As she's been promoting her Prime Video series (which also stars Game of Thrones's Richard Madden), she's worn everything from caped gowns to emoji-style red dresses. But for her appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, she swapped out neutrals and solids for an eye-catching black-and-white outfit printed with a geometric pattern.

The outfit included a mock neck top with three-quarter-length sleeves and a coordinating belt. On the bottom, she wore matching pants with a dramatic flared hem and had her hair up in a messy bun with face-framing pieces to let the outfit take the spotlight. Eye-wateringly tall black platform pumps finished the look, adding one more statement piece to an already amazing 'fit.

Earlier in the day for an appearance on the Today show, she wore a fiery red dress reminiscent of the beloved dancing girl emoji, only she injected the look with major sex appeal by wearing a crop top with a coordinating ruffled trumpet-hem skirt.

Priyanka Chopra

Getty Images

Chopra recently opened up about her daughter Malti Marie's stay in the hospital after her birth. According to People, Chopra's daughter spent over 100 days in the NICU after she was born.

"I remember [Nick] just held me by my shoulders, and I said, 'Just tell me what to do, because I don't know what to do,'" Chopra said in an interview with Today. "And he's like, 'Just get into the car with me.' And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she's never been without one of us, ever."

Chopra noted that the experience gave her a new perspective on being a mother, being strong for her daughter, and being present in the moment.

"I don't think it was our test. I think it was her test," Chopra added. "I realized very, very early that I did not have the luxury to be scared or to be weak because she was scared and weak. And I had to be her strength as her mom. I needed to make her feel at every given moment that she's not alone … that we've got her."

Related Articles
Kaley Cuoco Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Had Their First Date Night Since Becoming Parents
Doja Cat
Doja Cat Paired Her Completely See-Through Lavender Dress With Red Opera Gloves at the Time100 Gala
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Elevated Her Minimalist White Slip Dress With Bedazzled Bra-Style Straps
Eva Longoria, Tony Parker
TBT: Eva Longoria Once Had Tony Parker's Jersey Number Tattooed on Her Neck
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Got a Fresh Set of Bangs
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson’s Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured a Neon Green Bikini and Sky-High Platform Heels
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Look Featured a Sky-High Leg Slit and Floor-Sweeping Cape
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Knows Exactly What She's Doing in This Pink Gingham Set
Zendaya
Zendaya's Completely Backless Suiting Is Anything But Business Casual
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Channeled the 'Princess Diaries' With Her Tie and Button Down Combo
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence's Version of an LBD Included Power Shoulders and a Peplum Skirt
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney’s Iridescent Bubblegum Pink Set Proves That Barbiecore is Here to Stay
Katy Perry Rick Owens Dress IG
Katy Perry's Holographic Dress Had the Most Unique Keyhole Cutout
Catherine, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Latest Outfit Proves Skinny Pants Are Forever
Zoe SaldaÃ±a Disneyland Paris Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Zoe Saldaña's Sheer Checkered Dress Had the Lowest Plunging Neckline
Meghann Fahy
Meghann Fahy Wore a Teeny-Tiny Bra Under Her Power Suit for a Sexy Spin on a Classic Silhouette