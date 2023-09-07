Priyanka Chopra's Lingerie Was the Star of Her Outfit at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Her matching bra and underwear set was completely visible underneath her naked gown.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 @ 09:00AM
Priyanka Chopra
Photo:

Getty

After a several-year hiatus, Victoria's Secret hosted a reimagined version of its iconic fashion show (now called the "World Tour") at the Manhattan Center in New York City last night, and as expected, the attendees brought their best style to the event. But seemingly no one quite understood the assignment better than Priyanka Chopra-Jonas.

Arriving on the pink carpet, Chopra-Jonas wore a see-through sequined Giambattista Valli gown with a massive keyhole cutout that made her matching lingerie set the focal point of her outfit. Underneath the long-sleeved, floor-sweeping column dress, the actress teamed together a tiny black triangle bra with high-waisted black briefs, while a pair of black peep-toe platform heels were also visible from below. Priyanka cinched her naked dress with a metallic belt at the waist, and rounded out her accessories with a smattering of silver rings and tiny hoop earrings. 

Priyanka Chopra

Getty

As for glam, Chopra-Jonas wore her long brunette hair down in polished waves with a middle part, and added a a swipe of peachy-pink lipstick, a generous swirl of blush, and shimmery eyeshadow to her makeup look. 

Back in 2021, Priyanka signed on to be a representative for the brand alongside a diverse group of women — including soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Chinese-American freestyle skier Eileen Gu, and transgender model Valentina Sampaio — to be the face of Victoria's Secret rebrand following the lingerie collective's fall from grace a few years prior. 

"A new era always brings a sense of freedom, and the opportunity to play a part in shaping the evolution and future success of a heritage brand like Victoria’s Secret is so exciting to me," Chopra-Jonas previously said in a statement about her new role. "As we work together to chart the path forward in a new and impactful way, I’m not only looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people, but I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria’s Secret to feel represented and like they belong."

Related Articles
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Just Put a NSFW Twist on the Blazer Dress
Blake Lively Mixed So Many Patterns for Her Latest Outing With Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively Mixed So Many Patterns for Her Latest Outing With Ryan Reynolds
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Carried a $651 Dumpling Bag, but I Found a $32 Lookalike
Gigi Hadid for Jacquemus Sequin Puff Dress and Water Hose
Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Giant Egg in Her Latest Fashion Campaign
Naomi Campbell NYFW Sheer Dress PrettyLittleThing
Naomi Campbell Just Freed the Nipple in a Totally Sheer Rhinestone Gown
julia fox new york fashion week metal bra
Julia Fox Kicked Off Fashion Week In a Barely-There Chain Bra and a Matching Metal Thong
Stylist fall fashion trends
7 Fall Fashion Trends You Can Shop on Amazon, According to 2 Stylists
Kim Kardashian Crystal Bra Top BeyoncÃ© Renaissance Birthday Show
Kim Kardashian Wore a Bra Top Made Entirely of Swarovski Crystals to Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert
Florence Pugh ELLE Style Awards 2023
Florence Pugh Paired Her Spiky Hair With a Sheer Lacy Wedding Gown
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Brought Back the Most Unexpected Y2K Accessory at the Renaissance World Tour
Vanessa Hudgens Beyonce Concert
Vanessa Hudgens’s Renaissance ’Fit Included a Silver Sequined Sideboob-Baring Dress and a Bedazzled Hand Fan
Beyonce Diana Ross Hope Gala
Beyoncé Celebrated Her 42nd Birthday With a Surprise Mid-Concert Serenade From Diana Ross
Rita Ora amfAR sheer gown
Rita Ora Elevated the Naked Dress With a Stunning Avant-Garde Element
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Wore a Silver Thong Underneath Her Sheer Chainmail Gown for Beyoncé's Concert
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa and Her Teeny-Tiny Yellow Bikini Refuse to Accept Fall Is Coming
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney's Exposed Crystal Bra Isn't a Wardrobe Malfunction, It's a Fashion Statement