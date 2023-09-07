Priyanka Chopra's Lingerie Was the Star of Her Outfit at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

After a several-year hiatus, Victoria's Secret hosted a reimagined version of its iconic fashion show (now called the "World Tour") at the Manhattan Center in New York City last night, and as expected, the attendees brought their best style to the event. But seemingly no one quite understood the assignment better than Priyanka Chopra-Jonas.



Arriving on the pink carpet, Chopra-Jonas wore a see-through sequined Giambattista Valli gown with a massive keyhole cutout that made her matching lingerie set the focal point of her outfit. Underneath the long-sleeved, floor-sweeping column dress, the actress teamed together a tiny black triangle bra with high-waisted black briefs, while a pair of black peep-toe platform heels were also visible from below. Priyanka cinched her naked dress with a metallic belt at the waist, and rounded out her accessories with a smattering of silver rings and tiny hoop earrings.



Getty

As for glam, Chopra-Jonas wore her long brunette hair down in polished waves with a middle part, and added a a swipe of peachy-pink lipstick, a generous swirl of blush, and shimmery eyeshadow to her makeup look.



Back in 2021, Priyanka signed on to be a representative for the brand alongside a diverse group of women — including soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Chinese-American freestyle skier Eileen Gu, and transgender model Valentina Sampaio — to be the face of Victoria's Secret rebrand following the lingerie collective's fall from grace a few years prior.



"A new era always brings a sense of freedom, and the opportunity to play a part in shaping the evolution and future success of a heritage brand like Victoria’s Secret is so exciting to me," Chopra-Jonas previously said in a statement about her new role. "As we work together to chart the path forward in a new and impactful way, I’m not only looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people, but I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria’s Secret to feel represented and like they belong."