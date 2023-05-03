This Margot Robbie-Used Body Makeup Was the Secret to Priyanka Chopra’s Glowing Skin at the Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra glowed at the Met Gala — quite literally from head to toe. In addition to facial skin prep, Chopra’s makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, enhanced Chopra’s body skin with Alleven’s Colour Shield. The results: an even-toned, radiant finish that complimented Chopra’s décolleté-baring, slitted Valentino gown.

The Alleven Colour Shield is a spray-on body makeup with an airbrush-like finish. The formula is fast to dry, water-resistant, and transfer-proof, providing long-lasting wear. The product comes in seven shades, each of which contains “tone-adapting pigments,” for an even closer match, per the brand. Once applied, the product dries in seconds and leaves skin with a satiny, even-toned finish.

To deliver an airbrushed look, Colour Shield is housed in an aerosol-style can (FWIW: the product is “ozone friendly,” per the brand), and dispenses as a super-fine tinted mist. Similar to how you’d use hairspray, the Colour Shield is designed to work in short, continuous sprays, at about eight inches from the skin. Once applied, Alleven dries in minutes, and — as Chopra’s pristine black and white gown proved — does not transfer once dry.

Tanno used the “Amber” shade for Chopra’s look, which she dubbed a “classic and modern glam with gorgeous skin,” per a press release. The makeup artist, who has also worked extensively with Lady Gaga, says she “loves” Alleven’s Colour Shield “for evening out the body.” Other notable attributes, per Tanno, are the “full-coverage” finish and transfer-proof, “extremely long-wearing” formula. Tanno dubbed Alleven’s Colour Shield a “red carpet body makeup superhero.”

And the red carpet certainly has seen myriad celebrities in Alleven. Margot Robbie and Zendaya have donned the brand for various awards shows. Hailey Bieber and Beyoncé have also turned to the body spray to get an all-over, even-toned look, per Alleven’s site.

