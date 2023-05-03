This Margot Robbie-Used Body Makeup Was the Secret to Priyanka Chopra’s Glowing Skin at the Met Gala

Her makeup artist called it a red carpet “superhero.”

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 @ 10:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Priyanka Chopra Body Makeup Met Gala
Photo:

Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra glowed at the Met Gala — quite literally from head to toe. In addition to facial skin prep, Chopra’s makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, enhanced Chopra’s body skin with Alleven’s Colour Shield. The results: an even-toned, radiant finish that complimented Chopra’s décolleté-baring, slitted Valentino gown.

Colour Shield Hydrating Tinted Protection

Alleven

Shop now: $48; alleven.com 

The Alleven Colour Shield is a spray-on body makeup with an airbrush-like finish. The formula is fast to dry, water-resistant, and transfer-proof, providing long-lasting wear. The product comes in seven shades, each of which contains “tone-adapting pigments,” for an even closer match, per the brand. Once applied, the product dries in seconds and leaves skin with a satiny, even-toned finish.

To deliver an airbrushed look, Colour Shield is housed in an aerosol-style can (FWIW: the product is “ozone friendly,” per the brand), and dispenses as a super-fine tinted mist. Similar to how you’d use hairspray, the Colour Shield is designed to work in short, continuous sprays, at about eight inches from the skin. Once applied, Alleven dries in minutes, and — as Chopra’s pristine black and white gown proved — does not transfer once dry.

Tanno used the “Amber” shade for Chopra’s look, which she dubbed a “classic and modern glam with gorgeous skin,” per a press release.  The makeup artist, who has also worked extensively with Lady Gaga, says she “loves” Alleven’s Colour Shield “for evening out the body.” Other notable attributes, per Tanno, are the “full-coverage” finish and transfer-proof, “extremely long-wearing” formula. Tanno dubbed Alleven’s Colour Shield a “red carpet body makeup superhero.”

And the red carpet certainly has seen myriad celebrities in Alleven. Margot Robbie and Zendaya have donned the brand for various awards shows. Hailey Bieber and Beyoncé have also turned to the body spray to get an all-over, even-toned look, per Alleven’s site. 

Shop Alleven’s Colour Shield for a red carpet tested body makeup that resists transferring and delivers an airbrushed finish in a flash.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Shoppers Say Their Hair Is “Softer and Smoother Than It’s Ever Been” Thanks to This Best-Selling $12 Spray
Kate Middleton and Katie Holmes Are Fans of This Versatile Spring Trend That Gets Me Non-Stop Compliments
Kate Middleton and Katie Holmes Are Fans of This Versatile Spring Trend That Gets Me Non-Stop Compliments
Target J-Lo Big Hats/Summer
Jennifer Lopez Just Brought Back This Unsubtle Hat Trend That’s Going to Be Huge for Summer
Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Dressed Up Her Denim With This Comfy Shoe
Hailey Bieber’s Go-To Casual Uniform Includes This Comfy Shoe, and We Found a Similar Pair for Under $50
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Opened Up About the Botched Surgery that Caused a "Deep Depression"
Jennifer Lopez Met Gala Manicure
Jennifer Lopez’s Discreet Met Gala Manicure Featured This Long-Lasting, $11 Nail Polish From Amazon
Gisele Bundchen met gala after party
Gisele Bündchen Stepped Out in a Micro-Mini Revenge Dress After the 2023 Met Gala
Jessica Chastain Met Gala Charlotte Tilbury
The Makeup Brand Behind the Met Gala Looks of Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, and Salma Hayek Is on Sale
Anne Hathaway Met Gala 2023 Hair
Anne Hathaway’s Stylist Used This $17 Volumizing Spray to Create the Actress’ Sky-High Met Gala Hair
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
These Were The Most Stylish Couples at the 2023 Met Gala
Rihanna
Rihanna’s Second All-White Look of Met Gala Monday Included a Belly-Baring Cropped Jacket and the Lowest-Rise Skirt
Met Gala After Party 2023 Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Nothing But a Thong Under Her Sheer Corseted Met Gala After-Party Dress
Kylie Jenner Met gala 2023 after-party
Kylie Jenner Paired a Waist-Cinching Bustier LBD With Latex Gloves for the Met Gala After-Party
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore a Thong Over Her Sheer, Sequined Romper to the 2023 Met Gala After-Party
Cardi B. pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala.
These 2023 Met Gala Looks Paid Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld
Nicole Kidman Met Gala Undereye
Nicole Kidman’s Flawless Met Gala Skin Called on This Facelift in a Bottle That’s Selling Fast
Priyanka Met Gala Beauty
Priyanka Chopra Owes Her Met Gala Glow to the Face-Sculpting Tool That Smooths Fine Lines in 5 Minutes Flat
Jared Leto wears a Choupette tribute outfit at the 2023 Met Gala.
Every Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette at the 2023 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez 2023 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez's 2023 Met Gala Look Was Both Sexy and Regal