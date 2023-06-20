We've Got the First Look at Jacob Elordi's Elvis

Jacob Elordi is hitting the big screen for his turn at the king himself, Elvis. In a new movie poster released today, the Euphoria star can be seen transformed into Elvis Presley for his next role, the Sofia Coppola-helmed Priscilla, which turns the lens to Presley's wife and offers up a new take on the life and times of the rock 'n' roll legend. Elordi, a tiny bag expert and Fashion Week staple, has his signature shag pushed back into Elvis's signature pompadour hairstyle and is leaning in to kiss co-star Cailee Spaeny, who will take on the titular role of Priscilla.

According to A24, the film is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. Music buffs know that Priscilla (née Beaulieu) was only 14 years old when the two first met and had a tumultuous relationship after they married in 1967. The two were divorced in 1973 and had a daughter together, Lisa Marie Presley.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

E! News notes that the new film will be slightly different from the recent Baz Luhrmann Elvis, which turned focus to manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. The film earned Austin Butler an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Elvis.



"We haven't spoken, but I hope he has a great time," Butler told Variety back in January of Elordi's casting. Priscilla herself hasn't commented on the new film, though she had nothing but glowing reviews for Butler.

"Bravo to him," she wrote on Facebook last year. "He knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine."

No release date for Priscilla has been shared just yet.

