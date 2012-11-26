Princess Update! Charlene Celebrates Monaco Day, Norway's Mette-Marit in Asia, and Kate Baby Watch

Our favorite princesses have been mighty busy lately! Princess Charlene of Monaco recently showed her national pride (in a black Akris coat dress, shown above left) at National Monaco Day, celebrating the country's 156th anniversary. Mette-Marit, the Crown Princess of Norway--taking her cue from the Duchess of Cambridge, we assume--embarked on a tour of Asia, making her first stop in Indonesia in a beautiful lavender brocade coat dress (above, right) alongside her husband, Crown Prince Haakon. And last (but not least, of course!) the entire world is on baby alert for one Kate Middleton. While the Royal Family remains (not surprisingly) mum on the subject, rumor mills have us anticipating a pregnancy announcement as soon as this Christmas. We're already over the moon at the as-of-yet unconfirmed news, and you just know we've got our eyes glued to the U.K. for any sign of Kate's first progeny. Just imagine what that shower will be like!

