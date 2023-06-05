Princess Eugenie Welcomed Her Second Child

After announcing her second pregnancy at the beginning of 2023, Princess Eugenie shared that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed a son named Ernest on May 30. She posted a photo of the new arrival on her Instagram page, letting royal watchers and celeb baby stans get a peek at the latest addition to the royal family.

"Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs," she wrote before giving some insight into his name. "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George, and my Grandpa Ronald."

She finished the note with a sweet coda, saying that her first child, August, is already loving having a little brother, writing, "Augie is loving being a big brother already." The second photo in her post proved just that.

People reports that Buckingham Palace released an official proclamation last week, which read, “Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Ernest was born on Tuesday, 30th May, and weighed 7lbs 1oz."



David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ernest's arrival puts him 13th in the line of succession to the British throne, right after his big brother August. Ernest is also the first of Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren to be born after her passing in 2022 and is Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's third grandchild.

