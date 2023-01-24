Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

The royal family is getting a new addition.

Published on January 24, 2023 @ 12:04PM
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Photo:

Getty Images

King Charles III's coronation this May isn't the only thing making royal headlines (apart from Spare, you know that little memoir that Prince Harry released recently?). People reports that Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, is expecting her second child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. The couple's son, August Philip Hawke, born in February 2021, is officially going to be a big brother.

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said in an announcement. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Eugenie also shared the news on Instagram, writing, "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

Brooksbank and Eugenie's second child will be the first royal great-grandchild born after the death of Queen Elizabeth II back in September 2022. People notes that the new arrival will have the distinct honor of being 13th in line for the crown. Eugenie and Brooksbank met in 2010 while skiing in Verbier, Switzerland. She said it was "love at first sight" and the two got engaged in January 2018. They got married on Oct. 12, 2018, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

In June 2022, August made his royal debut at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Pageant, where he sat with his parents in the royal box.

