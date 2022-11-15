Disney Is Working on a Third 'Princess Diaries' Movie

Shut up and listen.

Published on November 15, 2022
Get ready to go back to Genovia. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is working on a third Princess Diaries film. And while Anne Hathaway isn't in the plan just yet, sources say that whatever the new film is, it will be a continuation of the story, not a reboot of the beloved franchise. Hathaway has been vocal about wanting to return to the role in the past, so there's some hope that the team behind the new movie will make it happen.

Known for Reacher and Quantum Leap, Aadrita Mukerji will write the script and Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two films, will return to her duties for the next installment. 

Hathaway starred in The Princess Diaries back in 2001 alongside Julie Andrews. The film was based on the book by Meg Cabot. Hathaway returned to the role of Princess Mia (ahem, Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi) for The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which had her star alongside Chris Pine. Garry Marshall directed both of the films for Disney.

"I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it," Hathaway said at the premiere of her new film, Armageddon Time. "If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

Earlier this year, Andrews broke hearts everywhere when she said it was "too late" for a third film.

"I think it would be too late to do it now," she told The Hollywood Reporter on June 8. "There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don't think it ever came to pass."

"[For] especially me, it's too far down the line now to go back to it," she added. "It's a lovely thought, but I don't think it would probably be possible."

