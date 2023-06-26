Princess Diana's Iconic Sheep Sweater Is Hitting the Auction Block

It's part of Sotheby's very first “Fashion Icons” sale.

Published on June 26, 2023
Diana, Princess of Wales attends a polo match at Smith's Lawn
Photo:

Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

While big moments like her wedding and that unforgettable revenge dress may be the first things that come to mind when anyone brings up Princess Diana's fashion, one of her most memorable pieces is coming up for auction — and will undoubtedly fetch an outrageous price when the lucky bidder manages to snag it. According to Page Six, Diana's famed black sheep sweater will be up for sale with Sotheby's in August as part of its "Fashion Icons" sale.

“This past March, as we were rummaging through the attic searching for an old pattern, we spotted a small box,” the designers of Warm & Wonderful, Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne, told Sotheby’s in a press release. ”Inside, tucked away beside a cotton bedspread was Diana’s original red sheep sweater from 1981.”

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) wearing 'Black sheep' wool jumper by Warm and Wonderful

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

For anyone who needs a reminder, Diana wore it for an appearance at one of Prince Charles’ polo matches in 1981. Sotheby’s explained that “the media, fashion critics, and the public alike carefully dissected the sweater’s black sheep symbolism.” She wore it again in 1983, when she attended another polo match with Sarah Ferguson.

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) with her friend Sarah Ferguson at a polo match at Smith's Lawn
Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images.

“After damaging her much-loved sweater, Diana sent it back to the label alongside a request for repair,” Sotheby’s wrote on Instagram today. “Instead, an entirely new sweater was knitted and returned to her.”

The original, slightly damaged sweater is the one that will be up for auction, which will run from August 31 through September 14. Estimates put the price range between $50,000 and $80,000. 

For anyone hoping to get one of their own, Warm & Wonderful re-launched the style in 2020. The pattern is also available on other items, such as stationery, luggage, mugs, and socks. 

