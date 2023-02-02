Princess Diana's Letters Are on the Auction Block

While auctions involving royal memorabilia aren't uncommon, the latest one may be one of the most personal things to hit the block yet. According to People, letters written by the late Princess Diana are set to go up for auction — but it's all in the name of charity.

Lay's Auctioneers announced that it would be hosting the sale of 32 letters from the late princess which were sent to friends Susie and Tarek Kassem. The letters were sent during the last two years of her life. The auction house noted that the "highly personal letters and cards" are "astonishing" and "confidential." The individual letters and cards will be available for bidding in individual lots starting on Feb. 16.

"Susie & Tarek Kassem, as very close friends of Diana, Princess of Wales, have treasured these letters for over 25 years. They reflect the special and loving relationship they had with the most unique women that they had ever known," Lay's said in a statement. "Now, in 2023, the ownership of these poignant documents is a responsibility that the Kassems do not wish to pass on to their children or grandchildren. They have decided to sell the letters and use proceeds of the sale to support some of the charities that were close to Susie and Diana's hearts." The charities were not named in the statement.

Lay's shared one letter, which reads, "Darling Susie, Thank you for all the lovely things you said to me on the telephone tonight ... You have no idea the joy and trust you and Tarek have introduced into my life and I count myself extremely fortunate both Tarek and you for believing in me ..." The note was written on Kensington Palace stationery and includes Diana's royal cypher. She signed off with an X and "Love, Diana."



People adds that the Kassems wanted to auction the pieces "to give other people the opportunity of acquiring 'a memento' of the Princess, and in doing so, support causes that were important to her."

"The Kassems have kept some of their more personal and confidential letters, but largely this collection of over 30 letters and notecards illustrate Diana's immensely warm and loving disposition in a charming and delightful manner," the release explained. "Some letters do touch on the enormous stress she was experiencing during periods of very public heartbreak, yet her strength of character and her generous and witty disposition shine through."