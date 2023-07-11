Princess Diana Reportedly Wore This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit in the '90s — and I Found It on Sale at Amazon

I have always been drawn to royal fashion. I’ve taken more than a few notes from Kate Middleton by stealing her elevating outfit hacks and multi-seasonal footwear. The same goes for Meghan Markle, who wears practical, easy pieces on repeat — like her recent paperboy shorts — that are simple to integrate into my wardrobe. Of course, I’d be remiss to not mention Princess Diana, who wore some of the most iconic outfits that still serve as major fashion inspo today.

From her show-stopping revenge dress to the oversized tee and biker shorts combo that celebs love to replicate, Lady Di was, and still is, a huge part of the fashion scene. So, when I came across the exact swimsuit she used to wear in the ‘90s on Amazon — for 20 percent off, to boot, thanks to today's massive Prime Day sale — I just about fell over. The piece in question? Jantzen’s High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit.

High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

While you may have not heard of the under-the-radar brand, Jantzen has actually been making swimwear since 1910. Oh yeah, and it was one of Princess Diana’s go-to swimwear lines, according to the brand. “Princess Diana was first spotted wearing Jantzen in 1991,” Carrie Helferich, Jantzen’s marketing director, tells InStyle in an email conversation. “In the following years, she was often photographed on vacation wearing the brand's more popular one-piece and two-piece styles.” Helferich continued to say the suit she was “most often photographed” wearing was the High-Neck One-Piece, which is still one of Jantzen’s best-selling styles. Apart from the original sheer paneling featured on the front of the suit, the silhouette of the one-piece hasn’t changed much, per the brand. It still has the same iconic cut-out portrait back, which can be seen on Lady Di in photos.

Getty Images

It still has an effortlessly chic fit, too. The one-piece features bodice panels to support the waistline, a slightly cheeky bottom, and sewn-in cups to accentuate the bust. Most importantly, the stretchy fabric boasts a UPF 50 rating to protect you against the sun’s harmful UV rays.

While Diana was photographed often in the high-neck swimsuit, she also wore other suits and bikinis from the brand that are now discontinued, according to Jantzen's photo archives. Shop Jantzen’s princess-approved swimwear, below, and browse more of the best Prime Day swimsuit deals that start at $13 today.

Surplice Draped One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Highline One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Mio Mia Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Beach Cover-Up Swim Skirt