Princess Charlotte Made Her Wimbledon Debut in Perfect Summer Style

And shared a sweet sibling moment with Prince George in the stands.

Published on July 16, 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William brought along two very special plus-ones to the final day of Wimbledon. On Sunday, the entire Wales family (minus Prince Louis) attended the men's singles final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, marking Princess Charlotte's official debut and Prince George's second time at the tournament.

Following in her mom's stylish footsteps, Charlotte opted for a breezy summer dress for the sporty event. For the occasion, the young royal slipped on a blue-and-white floral nap dress with ruffled sleeves and ruching at the waist, She accessorized with white Mary Jane flats, and wore her hair down and parted down the middle with two braids on each side.

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George

Getty

While George and Will also wore blue to the match, Kate continued her green outfit streak. After already sporting a minty Balmain blazer and a tennis ball green dress this season, the duchess opted for another all-green look — this time, an emerald midi dress by Roland Mouret that matched the color of the court. Nude heels, a matching gold-chain handbag, and a cuff on one wrist provided the finishing touches to her ensemble. 

Before taking their seats in the Royal Box, Kate, Will, and the kids met with athletes and the Wimbledon ball boys and girls. And once they did settle in the stands, Charlotte adorably put on a pair of pink-rimmed sunglasses and shared a sweet sibling moment with her older brother, who whispered in her ear during the match. 

Princess Charlotte, Prince George

Getty

Still to come, Kate will award the winner (either Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic) of today's game with the iconic gold Wimbledon Trophy. 

