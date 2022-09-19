Princess Charlotte Reminded Prince George to Bow at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

As the world gathered both in person (and virtually) to honor Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy during her funeral, Princess Charlotte made sure that her older brother and second in line for the throne, Prince George, stayed true to royal protocol.

The moment occurred when the recently appointed Prince and Princess of Wales waited for the monarch’s coffin to pass during Monday’s service, which they attended with Prince William and Kate Middleton (all the Cambridges are now officially the princes and princesses of Wales). In a video, the two eldest Cambridge children could be seen chatting to one another before Charlotte told George, “You need to bow.”

While Kate and William’s youngest child, 4-year-old Prince Louis, was deemed too young to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral services, Mark Tewksbury — a member of the Order of Canada who was present during the ceremony — told People that the Prince and Princess of Wales were “incredibly well behaved.”

“They looked like really incredibly well-behaved kids but a little like kids, a little like, 'Wow this is a lot,'" Tewksbury said. "For little Prince George, this will be him one day and he doesn't really know that yet. And then I thought, 'Ah, he's just lost his great-grandmother.'"

Aside from their well-mannered behavior, the two young royals also dressed appropriately for the occasion with Charlotte donning her first-ever royal brooch as well as a hat — a sartorial custom for British women during formal events. According to People, the Princess’s diamond horseshoe-shaped pin, which was gifted to 7-year-old by Queen Elizabeth herself, was meant to honor her late great-grandmother’s love of horses.

