Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton Twinned in Matching Mourning Attire at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Princess Charlotte followed her mother Kate Middleton's lead when it came to getting dressed for her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's funeral this morning.

On Monday, Charlotte stepped out for the queen's funeral procession alongside her older brother Prince George and parents, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, wearing a mini version of her mom's signature coat dress. Dressed in all-black, Charlotte twinned with Kate in the pleated jacket-dress hybrid, tights, and a hat with a bow in the back. Though, rather than heels like her mom, the seven-year-old wore age-appropriate flats instead.



It was a well-considered decision for Kate and Will to include their two eldest children in the funeral procession and service, according to People. Meanwhile, Prince Louis, whose meme-worthy reactions at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer delighted the internet, was thought to be too young to attend today's services.

Last week, Kate revealed how the children were coping with the Queen's death, explaining that George understood the loss more so than his younger siblings. She also reportedly told one well-wisher that Louis had a sweet reaction to the news, saying: "At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now."

