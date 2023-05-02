The Royal Family Shared the Sweetest Photo for Princess Charlotte's Birthday

The royal family has reason to celebrate — and no, it's not just because the coronation is this weekend. Yesterday, while much of the world was being distracted by the pomp and circumstance of the Met Gala in New York City, the British royals shared a new and very sweet photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her eighth birthday today. Of course, in keeping with tradition, Kate Middleton was behind the lens for the latest casual royal portrait, which she's been doing for her children for the past few years.

"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow 🎈🎂," the caption read. The photo shows Charlotte smiling while lounging in what looks like a hammock or wicker chair.

The royals also shared the photo on Twitter, which earned a sweet message from King Charles, who wrote, "Happy 8th Birthday to Princess Charlotte!" from his official account.



Kate has described herself as an "enthusiastic amateur photographer" in the past, and the palace noted that this new photo was taken last weekend in Windsor.

Getty Images

People notes that in addition to celebrating her birthday, Charlotte has a busy weekend ahead. She is expected to join her parents, Kate and Prince William, along with her 9-year-old brother Prince George and (maybe) her 5-year-old brother Prince Louis for the coronation festivities. Of course, the weekend will see her grandfather King Charles take the throne alongside Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey. The royal children are expected to be part of a horse-drawn carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey after the big event.

