The Royal Family Shared the Sweetest Photo for Princess Charlotte's Birthday

She's 8 years old today.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 @ 12:42PM
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Photo:

Getty Images

The royal family has reason to celebrate — and no, it's not just because the coronation is this weekend. Yesterday, while much of the world was being distracted by the pomp and circumstance of the Met Gala in New York City, the British royals shared a new and very sweet photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her eighth birthday today. Of course, in keeping with tradition, Kate Middleton was behind the lens for the latest casual royal portrait, which she's been doing for her children for the past few years.

"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow 🎈🎂," the caption read. The photo shows Charlotte smiling while lounging in what looks like a hammock or wicker chair.

The royals also shared the photo on Twitter, which earned a sweet message from King Charles, who wrote, "Happy 8th Birthday to Princess Charlotte!" from his official account.

Kate has described herself as an "enthusiastic amateur photographer" in the past, and the palace noted that this new photo was taken last weekend in Windsor.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

Getty Images

People notes that in addition to celebrating her birthday, Charlotte has a busy weekend ahead. She is expected to join her parents, Kate and Prince William, along with her 9-year-old brother Prince George and (maybe) her 5-year-old brother Prince Louis for the coronation festivities. Of course, the weekend will see her grandfather King Charles take the throne alongside Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey. The royal children are expected to be part of a horse-drawn carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey after the big event.

Related Articles
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
These Were The Most Stylish Couples at the 2023 Met Gala
Met Gala After Party 2023 Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Nothing But a Thong Under Her Sheer Corseted Met Gala After-Party Dress
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore a Thong Over Her Sheer, Sequined Romper to the 2023 Met Gala After-Party
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Announced Her Second Pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's 2023 Met Gala Naked Dress Had the Most Dramatic Train
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna Arrived at the 2023 Met Gala Wearing the Biggest White Flowers, Ever
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie’s Latest Honeymoon Look Included a Sparkly Halter Minidress with a Matching Dog Purse
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Deconstructed Strapless Sweater Dress With Towering Platform Boots Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Says No to the Stealth Wealth Trend in a Gold-Embellished Skirt Suit and So Many Diamonds
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Slayed Date-Night Style in a Sheer Top and a Fuzzy Micro Miniskirt
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Shared a Surprising Detail About Princess Diana's Engagement Ring
Kate Middleton, Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William Rang In Their 12th Wedding Anniversary With an Unseen Couple Photo
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Looks Unrecognizable With Long Black Hair in the First Look From Her New Movie
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Moved Their Family Out of Florida Because of Anti-LGBT Policies
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Just Wore Our Favorite Big Top, Tiny Bottom Outfit Combo
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Reportedly Doesn't Know Where He's Sitting at the Coronation