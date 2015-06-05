Princess Charlotte Will Be Christened Where Princess Diana Was Baptized

Princess Charlotte has a lot to look forward to this summer. The 1-month-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who was born on May 2, will be christened on July 5, Kensington Palace announced today.

Her ceremony will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Church at the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where Princess Diana was baptized, and it will be performed by the Archbishop of Canterbury Jason Welby, who also christened Prince George. However, the young prince's 2013 ceremony took place at a different location, at the Chapel Royal in London's St. James's Palace.

But the big question remains: What will Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge wear on her big day? Older brother Prince George wore a handmade lace gown designed by the Queen's dressmaker, Angela Kelly​, that was a replica of the christening robe worn by many members of the royal family, so something similiar within the realm of possibility​. We can't wait to see the whole family out for the celebration!

PHOTOS: The Many (Adorable) Angles of Prince George of Cambridge