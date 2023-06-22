Princess Anne Just Re-Wore a Dress From the '70s

We love a sustainable royal.

Published on June 22, 2023 @ 04:47PM
If Kate Middleton is the only royal that comes to mind when you think of princesses re-wearing their favorite pieces, we'd like you to turn your attention to Princess Anne, who re-wore a windowpane-check dress that is 45 years old and has made multiple appearances since it's debut back in 1978. Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, wore the blue dress to this year's Royal Ascot, adding a white cardigan over the distinctive piece (which helps re-wearing) and a statement brooch to finish off the look.

According to the Telegraph, "She was first pictured wearing it in 1978, and again in 2021." The publication went on to say that this isn't new for Anne, who is "known to wear the same clothes for decades." In 2021, the dress came out for an appearance at the NHS Blood & Transplant Blood Centre in Barnsley, where Anne wore it without a jacket or jewels. Back in the '70s, she wore it during a state visit from President Khama of Botswana, Sir Seretse Khama, and his wife, Lady Khama.

Princess Anne

PA Images via Getty Images

While there's no confirmation who designed the dress (yet), rumors point to Maureen Baker, who made clothes for Anne in the 1970s and '80s, including the wedding gown she wore in 1973.

This year's Royal Ascot included an appearance from King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. Their horse, Desert Hero, won the George V stakes. Queen Elizabeth's cousin, the Duke of Kent, presented them with a silver trophy to celebrate their victory. 2023 marks the first Royal Ascot of Charles’s reign. The British horse race was a beloved event for Queen Elizabeth, who attended nearly every year during her 70-year reign.

