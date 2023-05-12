Prince William's Subtle Uniform Change Actually Has a Sentimental Meaning

While there was certainly no shortage of sartorial shoutouts to royal family members both past and present during King Charles III’s historic coronation over the weekend, it seems that sentimental gestures are still being made. The latest? A tiny tweak to Prince William’s uniform that honored both his father and late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The update was first spotted during an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle on Wednesday in which the Prince of Wales distributed honors to a handful of athletes and former palace advisers while wearing his traditional military uniform. Although nothing seemed out of the ordinary upon first glance, a closer inspection of William’s uniform revealed that two royal cyphers had been placed on the right shoulder strap of his coat.

Alamy

The two pins, which were positioned on the epaulet that holds his braided gold aiguillettes, included the royal monograms for both Queen Elizabeth and his father, King Charles. According to Hello!, the addition of these pins is meant to signify the Prince’s role as an aide-de-camp to the late monarch and the current king.

The sentimental gesture comes just days after William declared his loyalty to King Charles in a much more direct manner during Saturday’s coronation service. Shortly after his father’s crowning, Prince William kneeled before the king to pledge his allegiance.

"I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God,” William said, appearing to get emotional in the process.