Prince William's Subtle Uniform Change Actually Has a Sentimental Meaning

He debuted the change during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023 @ 11:26AM
Prince William during a visit to Heart of Midlothian Football Club
Photo:

getty image

While there was certainly no shortage of sartorial shoutouts to royal family members both past and present during King Charles III’s historic coronation over the weekend, it seems that sentimental gestures are still being made. The latest? A tiny tweak to Prince William’s uniform that honored both his father and late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The update was first spotted during an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle on Wednesday in which the Prince of Wales distributed honors to a handful of athletes and former palace advisers while wearing his traditional military uniform. Although nothing seemed out of the ordinary upon first glance, a closer inspection of William’s uniform revealed that two royal cyphers had been placed on the right shoulder strap of his coat. 

Prince William's Subtle Uniform Change Actually Has a Sentimental Meaning

Alamy

The two pins, which were positioned on the epaulet that holds his braided gold aiguillettes, included the royal monograms for both Queen Elizabeth and his father, King Charles. According to Hello!, the addition of these pins is meant to signify the Prince’s role as an aide-de-camp to the late monarch and the current king.

The sentimental gesture comes just days after William declared his loyalty to King Charles in a much more direct manner during Saturday’s coronation service. Shortly after his father’s crowning, Prince William kneeled before the king to pledge his allegiance.

"I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God,” William said, appearing to get emotional in the process.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Premiere The Mother
Jennifer Lopez’s Sparkly Three-Piece Set Included the Tiniest Plunging Bra Top
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy's Name Has Finally Been Revealed
Prince Harry At King Charles's Coronation
King Charles Was Reportedly "Delighted" That Prince Harry Attended the Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
King Charles Reportedly Wished Archie a Happy Birthday During His Coronation Weekend
Kate Middleton attends a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton Wore a Sheer Cottagecore Dress to Host a Garden Party With Prince William
kate middleton prince louis scout royal engagement
Kate Middleton Has the Most Adorable (and Fitting) Nickname for Prince Louis
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry and His Ghostwriter Bonded Over Shared Grief
Katy Perry Coronation Concert
Katy Perry's Coronation Concert Gown Is Giving '80s Prom Queen
Kate Middleton Coronation Concert
Kate Middleton Took Power Dressing to the Next Level in a Bold Red Pantsuit at the Coronation Concert
Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Prince William Reportedly "Didn't Interact" at King Charles's Coronation
Kate Middleton Windsor's Big Lunch
Kate Middleton Dined in Style at Windsor's Big Lunch
Emma Thompson
11 Celebrities and Notable Guests Who Attended King Charles's Coronation
Jill Biden
Jill Biden and Her Granddaughter’s Matching Coronation Dresses Had a Hidden Meaning
royal family on balcony at King Charles coronation
The Most Unexpected Royal Moments at King Charles's Coronation
Katy Perry at King Charles's Coronation
Katy Perry Couldn't Find Her Seat at King Charles's Coronation
Prince Louis royal wave at coronation
Prince Louis and His Adorable Royal Wave Stole the Show at King Charles's Coronation