Prince William Is Reportedly "Seething" Over Prince Harry's Memoir

He's "incredibly angry at the level of detail," says a royal expert.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 8, 2023 @ 02:15PM
Prince Harry Prince William
Photo:

Getty

Prince Harry's secret-spilling memoir Spare hasn't officially hit bookshelves just yet, but emotions are already running high at Buckingham Palace — according to royal expert Katie Nicholl. 

While the royal family has stayed silent over the brigade of bombshells that have dropped thus far, privately, Prince William is reportedly "seething and devastated" over the tell-all book. Particularly, Will is "incredibly angry at the level of detail" Harry has shared, says Nicholl while speaking with Entertainment Tonight

One incident that Harry detailed in his book that Will probably wished he kept private was the mention of how the brothers got into a physical altercation after a fight over Meghan Markle in 2019. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry wrote, revealing that he was left with "scrapes and bruises" on his back from Will's alleged attack.

"Knowing how bad things have got between the brothers, it's not actually all that surprising that one of them just lost their temper and lashed out," Nicholl said. "But to read about it in such detail is very painful, and one can only imagine very difficult for the Prince of Wales, Prince William, who of course isn't really able to answer back, isn't really able to share his side of the story."

Nicholl also added that William is upset because his father, King Charles, has repeatedly tried to make amends with Harry and Meghan, but the couple has rejected his attempts to reconcile. "The king invited Harry and Meghan to Sandringham for Christmas, they refused that invitation," Nicholl explained. "The king has made a real point of extending an olive branch to the couple and I think knowing just how damaging this book was going to be for the royal family, Harry and Meghan made that decision to stay away over Christmas."

The Palace hasn't released an official statement in response to the memoir, but Nicholl says the royals are just as shocked as everyone else by Harry's willingness to overshare. "My understanding is that the mood in the palace is one of shock, one of disbelief, and Prince William is said to be devastated and seething over this autobiography."

Related Articles
Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Regretted the Outfit She Wore to Meet Queen Elizabeth
Prince William Harry Prince Charles
Princes Harry and William Urged King Charles Not to Marry Camilla
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says He Was "Probably Bigoted" Before Dating Meghan Markle
Prince Harry Sitting on Princess Diana's Lap
Prince Harry Insisted on Going Through the Tunnel Where Princess Diana Died at the Same Speed She Did
Prince Harry Suit 2021 Rugby World Cup
Prince Harry Opened Up About Whether or Not He'll Attend King Charles's Coronation
Meghan Markle Kate Middleton Wimbeldon 2018
Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Offended When She Was "Reprimanded" for Suggesting Kate Middleton Had "Baby Brain"
Prince Harry Prince William
Prince Harry Said Prince William Physically Attacked Him After an Argument Over Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and William
Prince Harry’s Memoir Is Reportedly “Worse Than the Royal Family Is Expecting”
prince harry prince william king charles trade conference
Prince Harry Said He Wants King Charles and Prince William "Back" Ahead of Memoir Release
Prince William Christmas gift to Kate Middleton church service
Kate Middleton Wore a Reported Christmas Gift From Prince William With an Olive Green Coat Dress
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Put a Party-Ready Spin on the Classic Cardigan
Kate Middleton Christmas Coat
King Charles Gave Kate Middleton a New Title
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Kennedy Honors
Prince Harry Already Has His Next Big Sit-Down Interview Scheduled
King Charles
The Royal Family Is Already Being Petty About Prince Harry's Memoir
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Blue Looks 2021 New York City One World Observatory at One World Observatory
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly Expecting an Apology from the Royal Family
Meghan Markle White Coat Prince Harry Holding Hands 2020 Invictus Games
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Releasing Another Docu-Series Before the End of the Year