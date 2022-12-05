Prince William Reportedly "Will No Longer Sit Back" as Prince Harry Makes Claims Against the Royal Family

As the world waits for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries to premiere this week, sources close to Prince William say that he's ready to "push back any wild claims" that may or may not come to light as the episodes roll out. This comes as a stark contrast to the royals' usual M.O. of "never complain, never explain," according to the Daily Mail. Buckingham Palace staffers told the publication that William is primed to speak out against anything that could tarnish his family's sterling reputation.

The insider told the Daily Mail that William “will no longer sit back as they make dubious claims about the royal family.” The publication referenced a report from The Sunday Express that noted that the palace is “reportedly gearing up to swiftly respond to any inaccurate claims.”

“The Prince and Princesses’ team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series before deciding what to do,” a source said. “But you can see the direction of travel.”

The news is a stark contrast to how Buckingham Palace handled Harry and Meghan's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey back in March 2021. At the time, The Daily Mail reported that insiders saw the interview as full of “explosive claims from the Sussexes” — and waited two days before issuing any sort of rebuke. Royal sources say that they're preparing for the new Netflix series to be "Oprah with more crying" and that Kate and William were “surprised, but not surprised” that the trailer dropped while they were in Boston to celebrate the 2022 Earthshot Prize.

“It is very wearying,” a palace insider noted, adding, “typically, if a member of the royal family has a high-profile foreign trip, then no one else back home would seek to disrupt the message of that trip.”

