Prince William Said He Was Reminded of Princess Diana's Funeral During Queen Elizabeth's Procession

Obviously, this is a very difficult time for the royal family, who is still in the midst of grieving the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. With all the royal mourning traditions taking place now, it's understandable that these events may bring up some painful memories for Prince William and Harry from when their mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997. And William actually confirmed the fact after the queen's funeral procession on Wednesday.

When addressing the crowds, William touched on why it was such a "difficult" moment for him. A mourner told The Telegraph what the prince told her, "He said how difficult it was yesterday and how it reminded him of his mum's funeral." Kate also chimed in saying that the whole family is in grieving. "Catherine said it's just been such a difficult time for all of them, for the whole family," the source added.

On Wednesday, William walked behind his grandmother's casket alongside his father, King Charles, brother Prince Harry, and other members of the royal family. The photos captured eerily reflect those of 25 years ago that show William and Harry at age 15 and 12 at their late mother Princess Diana's funeral.

On Sept. 6, 1997, the family traveled from Kensington Palace to Diana's home in Westminster Abbey. William spoke about that moment in a 2017 BBC documentary titled, Diana, 7 Days. "It was one of the hardest things I've ever done, that walk," he recalled. "It felt like she was almost walking along beside us to get us through it."

