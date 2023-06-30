Prince William and Prince Harry Just United to Honor Princess Diana

While it’s safe to say that the current state of Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship is anything but cordial, the brothers just proved that they’ll always be willing to set aside their differences when it comes to honoring their late mother, Princess Diana.

On Friday, the royals attended the annual Diana Award (albeit, virtually) to help honor this year’s recipients for their “social action or humanitarian work,” according to The Diana Award website. While William helped open the ceremony with a short video praising the attendees for their “courage, compassion, and a relentless dedication to improving the lives of others,” Harry had the opportunity to introduce one set of the 189 award winners later on in the program.

getty images

“As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people,” Harry shared at one point in his speech. “She recognized their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society.”

He continued, “Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today. So many of the numerous challenges that we face disproportionately affect young people and, of course, their futures … But, what gives me hope is the collective power we possess when we work together — the strength in the diversity of voices and perspectives that encompass it.”

While this year’s ceremony marked the second consecutive year that Prince Harry has made a virtual appearance at the event, it also marked William’s return to the Diana Award after opting to share only a letter of congratulations with the recipients in 2022.