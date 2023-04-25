Prince William Reportedly Received a "Very Large Sum" of Money in Prince Harry's Phone Hacking Case

There was a "secret arrangement" between the royals and News Group Newspapers.

Published on April 25, 2023 @ 03:02PM
Prince Harry's case against News Group Newspapers (NGN) is getting another layer of intrigue. According to Harry's legal team, Prince William received a "very large sum of money" in a settlement back in 2020 because of a "secret arrangement" between the royal family and various publications in England. The news surfaced as the High Court of Justice in London continues a three-day hearing that will determine if Prince Harry's case against the publisher of The Sun and News of the World goes to trial, Sky News shared.

People adds that Harry is suing NGN over "unlawful information gathering" from "as early as 1994 until at least 2016." Harry's team claims that his voicemail was hacked. NGN reportedly had a "secret agreement" in place which prevented any legal action from moving forward, since Harry knew about everything since 2012.

"It was agreed directly between these parties (as opposed to their lawyers, as the correspondence so far provided by NGN demonstrates) that at the conclusion of the Mobile Telephone Voicemail Interception Litigation ("MTVIL"), News would admit or settle such a claim with an apology," the legal proceedings read. There's also another tidbit of information: Prince Harry was granted permission from Queen Elizabeth to "pursue a resolution against NGN" in 2017.

People adds that William "similarly brought a claim against NGN which it settled for a very large sum of money in 2020 without bringing any strike out/summary judgment application on limitation … The settlement of his brother's claim once more supports the contention that there was a Secret Agreement in place."

There's still no information available on what the settlement was for and how much money he was paid, the BBC confirmed. Sky News adds that if the High Court finds enough information to move forward with a trial, it would all start in January 2024. Harry is currently involved in court cases against two other publishing companies and is waiting to hear if his suit against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, will go to trial. His other case is against Mirror Group Newspapers, which publishes the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Daily Express

