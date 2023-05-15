Prince William's Coronation Will Reportedly Be More "Modern"

It's been a week since his dad took the throne.

Published on May 15, 2023 @ 12:38PM
Most of the world is still feeling a little bit of a coronation hangover, but according to sources close to the royal family, Prince William was taking notes and reportedly will have a vastly different, more "modern" approach to his big day when it arrives. William, the Prince of Wales, played a key role in his father, King Charles's coronation back on May 6 and even gave his "Pa" a shoutout at the celebrations after, which included a star-studded Coronation Concert. After seeing how his dad approached all the pomp and circumstance, aides confirmed that William wants his coronation to be "relevant."

A spokesman told People, "The prince and princess are keen to do things in their own way." That means possibly cutting out the "homage of the people" segment of Charles's coronation, which drew ire from critics. A source close to William told The Sunday Times that the future king is "really thinking, 'How do we make this coronation feel more relevant in the future?' He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years' time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth?"

"I think his coronation will look and feel quite different," the source finished.

King Charles is 74 at the moment, meaning that although he's been in the public eye for almost eight decades, his time on the throne won't be as long as Queen Elizabeth II's. She passed away at age 96 back in 2022, which allowed Charles to ascend to the throne. William is currently 40, which means that he will probably have his coronation slightly earlier in his lifetime than his dad did. 

Sources close to the Prince and Princess of Wales also noted that the two of them already are making changes to the way the royal unit works. When Charles became Prince of Wales, he was "crowned" by his mother at Caernarfon Castle in an investiture ceremony. William decided against that ceremony and instead, wants the focus to be on his community service and his true passion, the Earthshot Prize, which will be held in Singapore this November. This year, the event "will include a week of events to promote this year's prize winners and celebrate the legacy of those who have been honored in the first two years."

